JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacksons Point, Ontario, Canada - HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced their 'Employer Branding and Recruitment Advertising' Advisory Board for 2021. The board will advise on primary research and best practices to help senior HR executives understand how to effectively hire and retain top talent with a positive and intentionally cultivated brand.
Working closely with HR.com's HR Research Institute (HRRI), the newly-appointed board of industry experts and thought leaders will counsel on the most impactful topics and key areas within the branding and recruitment advertising space to positively and effectively guide primary research. The research study will delve into developing, cultivating, measuring, and tracking brand awareness as well as leveraging that brand to boost recruitment from advertising through the entire hiring process..
The research insights and findings will be published in a major HR Research Institute report and will be further distilled into a two-page infographic. The results will also be featured at the complimentary virtual event, The State of Employer Branding and Recruitment Advertising 2021, taking place June 16, 2021. The advisory board's guidance in recommending presenters will be invaluable in making the event best-in-class for HR professionals in attendance.
Free for interested HR professionals, this virtual event will include webcast sessions with experts who will delve into the latest trends and topics of employer branding, recruitment advertising and recruitment marketing. An organization can be more successful with their recruitment processes if they focus on intentionally building, maintaining and managing their employer brand as well as effectively communicate its identity and culture to current and potential employees. These branding initiatives influence how effective companies are at developing, representing and disseminating their job advertisements and implementing their hiring process. Employer branding is vital during challenging times when organizations may be under intense talent management related pressures. There will be a focus on how some organizations have not consciously forged and nurtured their employer brands, thereby allowing their brands to be shaped by forces beyond their control.
The newly appointed 'Employer Branding and Recruitment Advertising' Advisory Board for 2021 is comprised of the following industry thought leaders:
- Bryan Adams, CEO and Founder, Ph.Creative
- Gina Alioto, VP and Head of Transformation, Brand, and Experience, Symphony Talent
- Terry Baker, President & CEO, PandoLogic
- Mark Batke, Senior Employer Branding Specialist, Glassdoor
- Alaina Beauchamp, Marketing Director, PandoLogic
- Daniel Chait, CEO, Greenhouse
- Andy Curlewis, SVP, Brand, Digital & Communications, Cielo Talent
- Devin Darif, VP Employee Experience, Employer Brand & Employer Value Proposition, TD Bank New York
- Elliott Garlock, Head of Strategic Talent Sourcing & Employer Branding, Wayfair
- Maury Hanigan, CEO, SparcStart
- Tim Heston, Director, Recruitment Advertising Solutions, Lensa
- James LaBrash, Managing Director, InFlight Corporation
- Charlotte Marshall, Global Employer Brand Lead, Danaher Corporation
- Jason Nazar, Co-Founder & CEO, Comparably
- Kerry Noone, Employer Brand & Social Media Marketing Manager, CVS Health
- Keegan Ocepek, Head of Marketing, former Employer Brand Director, Shaker Recruitment Marketing
- Stacy Parker, Managing Director, Blu Ivy Group
- Heather Ranney, VP, Agency Channels, Nexxt
- Laurent Scholten, Founder & CEO, Wonderkind
- Joe Shaker Jr., President, Shaker Recruitment Marketing
- Zachery Tweddell, Sr. Director, Marketing & Employer Brand, Bayard Advertising
- Karl Wierzbicki, Director of Marketing, InFlight Corporation
The HR Research Institute releases annual "State of the Industry" reports in a variety of HR topic areas, including last year's research report, The State of Employer Branding and Recruitment Advertising 2020: Focus on building a compelling employer brand to help attract and retain the best possible talent.This and other free research reports and infographics can be downloaded at hr.com/featuredresearch.
