JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced the 'Future of Performance Management' Advisory Board for 2021. The board will advise on primary research and best practices to help senior HR executives understand how performance management (PM) is evolving today and where it is likely to head over the next several years.
Working closely with HR.com's HR Research Institute (HRRI), the newly-appointed board of industry experts and thought leaders will counsel on the most impactful topics and key areas within the future of performance management to positively and effectively guide primary research. The research study will delve into the roles that various HR functions play in shaping the employee experience including employee assessments and feedback processes, development programs, performance management, corporate culture, and more.
The research insights and findings will be published in a major HR Research Institute report and will be further distilled into a two-page infographic. The results will also be featured at the complimentary two-day Future of Performance Management Virtual Event taking place July 14 - 15, 2021. The advisory board's guidance in recommending presenters will be invaluable in making the event best-in-class for HR professionals in attendance.
Free for interested HR professionals, this virtual event will include webcast sessions with experts who will delve into the latest trends and practices in performance management. PM is intended to help drive organizational success, yet few companies claim to have "mastered" it. The HR function is striving to improve performance management with new processes, technologies and underlying philosophies. A hot topic that will be examined is how PM processes and styles are evolving along new lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be a close investigation of the short-term versus long-term effects. This virtual event will provide a detailed snapshot of where PM is today, how it has changed, what does and doesn't work, and where it's likely to be in the near future.
The newly appointed 'Future of Performance Management' Advisory Board for 2021 is comprised of the following industry thought leaders:
- Casey Carey, CMO, Kazoo
- Timothy Driscoll, Chief Commercial Officer, Inspire Software
- Michael Heller, Founder & CEO, Engagiant & iRevu
- Amira Kohler, Innovation Director, Human Capital Management, Advanced (formerly Clear View)
- Stacy Litteral, Managing Director, BPM LLP
- Jamie McCormick, Human Resources Director, Betterworks
- Melissa Phillippi, CEO & President, Performance Culture
- Kristin Richter, Vice President Marketing, Engagedly Inc
- Drew Stinger, Sr. Manager Demand Generation - Bridge
- Aisling Teillard, CEO, Our Tandem
- Donna Tinoco, Business Development, Marketing & Operations, LightWork Software
- Natalie Trudel, Marketing Manager, CRG emPerform
The HR Research Institute releases annual "State of the Industry" research reports in a variety of HR topic areas, including last year's report, The State of Performance Management 2020: Adapt key practices to succeed in uncertain times. This and other free research reports and infographics can be downloaded at hr.com/featuredresearch.
About HR.com
At HR.com, we are committed to educating HR professionals and helping them build meaningful careers. When it comes to HR, we connect them with everything they need and over 1.88 million HR pros agree! They rely on the HR.com community as the foremost, trusted resource for education, career development, networking, and compliance. Offerings include the largest network of HR executives, leading-edge industry research from the HR Research Institute, 13 monthly HR-themed ePublications, innovative HR education including 250+ annual webcasts, the most comprehensive HR certification exam preparation that guarantees passing SHRM and HRCI certification, as well as valuable HR tools, and legal compliance updates. HR.com has the largest knowledge base of HR practices globally and offers unparalleled training and networking for HR professionals all over the world... 24/7... 365. Visit http://www.HR.com to maximize your potential.
