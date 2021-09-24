JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced their 2021 Advisory Board for "Future of Recruitment Technologies" that will provide HR leaders valuable, timely insights on today's recruiting tools and technologies through annual research and education of HR professionals.
Working closely with HR.com's HR Research Institute (HRRI), the newly-appointed board of industry experts and thought leaders will counsel on the most impactful topics and key areas to research within the rich and fast-moving world of recruitment and talent acquisition technologies. The research will reveal where such technology is today, what works, best practices, as well as how they are likely to evolve in the near future, providing a compelling and detailed snapshot of recruitment technologies in today's organizations.
This state of the industry research will investigate several specific areas within the HR community including:
- Which technologies help organize, facilitate and enhance the quality of the talent acquisition process, often in tandem with ATS
- Important technologies such as recruitment marketing platforms, resume screening applications, assessment tools, video interviewing platforms, interview scheduling applications, recruitment chatbots and more
- Inquiries into how these technologies are used and how satisfied talent acquisition experts are with them
- Improvements via artificial intelligence and other advances
The research insights and findings will be published in a major HR Research Institute report and will be further distilled into a two-page infographic. The results will also be featured at the complimentary virtual event, The Future of Recruitment Technologies 2021, happening December 15, 2021. Free for interested HR professionals, this full-day event will include webcast sessions with experts and thought leaders.
The advisory board's guidance will be invaluable in ensuring both the research and the virtual event are best-in-class for HR professionals in attendance, as well as address today's top concerns about recruitment technologies.
The newly appointed 'Future of Recruitment Technologies' advisory board for 2021 is comprised of the following industry thought leaders:
- Nicole Barrington, Director, Marketing Operations & Events, Yello
- Juan Betancourt, CEO, Humantelligence
- Jonathan Dale, VP Marketing, Phenom People
- Anil Dharni, CEO & Founder, Sense Talent
- Mary Kay Evans, CMO, pymetrics
- Catharine Fennell, CEO and Founder, VIDEO BIO
- Jeff Lackey, VP, Talent Acquisition, CVS Health
- Madhu Modugu, Founder, Leoforce
- Maureen Polte, VP Products, Yello
- Shannon Pritchett, Head of Marketing & Community, Hiretual
- Jennifer Ravalli, VP Marketing, Pandologic
- Kathy Sharo, VP Marketing, Yello
- Samantha Spano, Director of Marketing, JazzHR
- Divakar Vadlamani, CoFounder, TalScout
- Carin Van Vuuren, CMO, Greenhouse
The HR Research Institute releases annual "State of the Industry" reports in a wide variety of HR topic areas and verticals from talent acquisition to DE&I and more. HR.com research reports and infographics, always free, can be downloaded anytime at http://hr.com/hrresearchinstitute
About HR.com
At HR.com, we are committed to educating HR professionals and helping them build meaningful careers. When it comes to HR, we connect them with everything they need and close to 2 million HR pros agree! They rely on the HR.com community as the foremost, trusted resource for education, career development, networking, and compliance. Offerings include the largest network of HR executives, leading-edge industry research from the HR Research Institute, 13 monthly HR-themed ePublications, innovative HR education including 250+ annual webcasts, the most comprehensive HR certification exam preparation that guarantees passing SHRM and HRCI certification, as well as valuable HR tools, and legal compliance updates. HR.com has the largest knowledge base of HR practices globally and offers unparalleled training and networking for HR professionals all over the world... 24/7... 365. Visit http://www.HR.com to maximize your potential.
For more company news, check out HR.com News.
Media Contact
Jenna Watson Gudgel, HR.com, 877-472-6648 Ext: 145, jenna@hr.com
SOURCE HR.com