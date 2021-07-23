JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacksons Point, Ontario, Canada - HR.com, the largest network of human resources (HR) professionals, has announced the 'State of HR Skills & Education Advisory Board' for 2021. The board will advise on primary research to provide insights to senior HR executives and employers that will help define the future and importance of HR skills and education in today's organizations.
Working closely with HR.com's HR Research Institute (HRRI), the newly-appointed board of industry experts and thought leaders will counsel on the most impactful topics and key areas within HR skills and education to positively and effectively guide primary research. The upcoming research study will provide a detailed snapshot and annual tracking of where organizations are with HR skills and education today, and how they can prepare to thrive over the next few years.
The research insights and findings will be published in a major HR Research Institute report and will be further distilled into a two-page infographic. The results will also be featured at the complimentary virtual event, The State of HR Skills & Education 2021, taking place October 20, 2021. Free for interested HR professionals, this full-day event will include webcast sessions with experts who will delve into HR skills, education, experiences and proficiencies in today's organizations.
The advisory board's guidance will be invaluable in making both the research and the virtual event best-in-class for HR professionals in attendance.
This state of the industry research will focus on the following overarching goals:
- Investigating the levels of education for today's HR professionals
- Gaining insights into types and numbers of certifications
- Discussing the experiences of HR professionals over the last two years
- Documenting number of years of experience
- Inquiring about perceived levels of HR proficiency
- Assessing investments into HR career development
- Determining which skills are most highly associated with professional success
The newly appointed 'State of HR Skills & Education Advisory Board' for 2021 is comprised of the following industry thought leaders:
- Edward Beltran, Chief Executive Officer, Fierce
- Lakisha C. Brooks, Chief Learning Officer, Brooks Enterprise & Consultants
- Christian Campagnuolo, CMO/Chief Brand Officer, Everfi
- Dillon, Chief Learning Architect, Axonify
- Ryan Eudy, CEO, HSI/Ej4
- Roberta Gogos, VP of Marketing, Fuse Universal
- Dr. Ken Keis, President and CEO, CRG - Consulting Resources Group
- Natalie McEmber, VP Marketing, Fierce
- Kevin Mellon, Director of Business Development, Mindedge Learning
- Cindy Pascale, CEO, Health & Safety Institute (HSI) formerly Vado Inc
- Dr. Heidi Scott, Chief Learning Officer, HR.com
- Sandy Slager, COO, Mindedge Learning
- Gregg Ward, Founder & Executive Director, The Center for Respectful Leadership
The HR Research Institute releases annual "State of the Industry" reports in a variety of HR topic areas, including last year's edition, The State of HR Skills and Education in 2020: How HR Can Become More Essential and Agile By Improving Capabilities, published May 2020. Additional HR.com research reports and infographics, always free, can be downloaded anytime at hr.com/researchinstitute.
