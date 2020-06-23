OAKLAND, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Academy, the world's only global development academy for HR professionals, today announced The Big Reset Global Town Hall virtual event, which feature insights and best practices identified in the Academy's Big Reset executive working groups. The event is scheduled for Monday, June 29, from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time.
Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and dean of the Josh Bersin Academy, will set the scene with an update on The Big Reset, drawing on his research as well as countless conversations with executives over the last three months. He will then hand over the session to a series of HR leaders who will share their thinking and insight into how best to:
- Maintain and evolve organizational cultures post-COVID
- Manage HR and workforce transformation now and in months to come
- Realign and reskill leaders for the new world of work
- Ensure physical workplace safety and a sense of wellbeing for employees
The goal of the online event is to provide actionable ideas and practices attendees can use in their own organizations as they adapt to whatever is ahead. Attendees will receive "The Big Reset: What's Working Now?," a compilation of findings and select case studies drawn from the Big Reset working group discussions.
"The Big Reset is an ongoing initiative designed to collect, curate, and share global best practices on HR- and workforce-related issues caused by the global pandemic," said Josh Bersin, global industry analyst and dean of the Josh Bersin Academy. "We quickly realized that peer collaboration was essential to addressing the unprecedented challenges HR is facing at this time. Built around the original five aspects of Big Reset -- transforming work, budgets, leadership, trust, and HR impact -- the working groups have helped us put together a body of information that will be extremely helpful to the global HR community."
Tapping into the Latest Thinking from HR and Talent Leaders
Alongside Josh Bersin, participants at The Big Reset Global Town Hall will include:
- Dan Strode, Director of Culture and Strategy, Global Human Resources, Banco Santander
- Sachin Jain, Global Talent Management Director, PepsiCo
- Rupa Grahame, Senior Talent Partner (Digital), Sainsbury's Supermarkets Ltd.
- Paul Sanford, Asset Manager / CEO, Wincome Hospitality
- Eric Paul, Interim People Leader and Vice President of Global Talent Management, Sabre
- Celia Berenguer, Chief Learning Officer, Sanofi
- Alex Martinez, Director of Global Talent, Organizational Development and Rewards, Yum! Brands
- Linda Ho, Vice President, Culture and Capability, Autodesk
- Mark Spratt, Vice President of Client Success, Josh Bersin Academy
The Josh Bersin Academy's Big Reset Working Groups
In early May, the Josh Bersin Academy invited senior HR executives to come together and talk about how they were responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Their input resulted in the creation of four time-bound Big Reset working groups comprised of approximately 150 HR and talent leaders from around the world and across all industry sectors. The groups met weekly to collaborate and share the latest thinking and approaches related to culture and organizational resilience, changing business and workforce models, new fit-for-purpose learning and development, and post-COVID return-to-work playbooks.
"Participating in the Big Reset initiative has given me fresh perspective and new ideas that I can bring to my own organization," said Dan Strode of Banco Santander. "We are a global bank, so hearing how other executives are handling issues specific to different geographies has been especially helpful."
A second working group sprint will begin in mid-July and ending in August. Specific topics to be addressed will be decided by participants. For further information on the Big Reset initiative and its working groups (limited to practicing senior executives), email bigreset@bersinacademy.com.
The Big Reset Global Town Hall
Monday, June 29, 2020
2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time
About the Josh Bersin Academy
The Josh Bersin Academy is the world's first global development academy for HR and talent professionals and a transformation agent for HR organizations. The Academy, which currently has approximately 10,000 members, offers content-rich online programs, a carefully curated library of tools and resources, and a global community that helps HR and talent professionals stay current on the trends and practices needed to drive organizational success in the modern world of work. In this unprecedented time, the Academy has seen its membership soar, making it the "global home for HR."
The Academy currently offers ten programs: People as a Competitive Advantage; Performance Management Reimagined; The Agile Learning Organization; The HR Technology Workshop; Wellbeing at Work; People Analytics; Voices, Values and HR; and The Remote Work Bootcamp. Programs are added on a continual basis. Memberships are available to individuals, HR teams, and entire HR organizations.
The Academy is created in partnership with Nomadic Learning, a company specializing in integrated digital learning solutions to help individuals adopt new ways of working and transform functions, organizations and businesses. For details and to join, visit www.bersinacademy.com