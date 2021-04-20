ANN ARBOR, Mich., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HT Mobile Apps (HTMA), an innovative FinTech company serving banks and credit unions across the country, announced Crystal Boyer as client success manager. In this role, Boyer will lead HTMA's client success team with responsibility for all post-sale client relationships.
Boyer brings more than 18 years of marketing and customer service experience, specializing in customer growth and retention. Most recently, Boyer served as the lifecycle marketing manager for a Missouri-based community bank where she primarily focused on providing relevant financial content and product offerings based upon key data points and customer behaviors.
"During the 10 years I worked in banking, I witnessed how technology can bridge gaps in financial capabilities across all demographics," said Boyer. "I am excited to join a team dedicated to building tools that improve financial wellness and allows clients to deepen the relationships they have with their customers."
"Crystal has been a client and friend to HTMA since almost the beginning," said Kathleen Craig, founder and CEO of HTMA. "We couldn't be more excited that she was ready for a new opportunity and joining our team is the right fit. She will bring relatable expertise to the HTMA customer base and further their success with our platforms."
About HTMA
Michigan-based HTMA is an innovative FinTech company serving banks and credit unions across the country to easily and cost-effectively introduce new services for attracting and retaining customers. HTMA offerings include Banker Jr., Member Jr., Hip Pocket and Plinqit, the first savings app of its kind that pays users for engaging with content through its patented Build Skills™. For more information, visit http://www.htmobileapps.com.
