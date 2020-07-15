BEIJING, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first half of 2020.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., for the second quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 94.949 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.73% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 91.473 billion kWh, representing an increase of 5.41% over the same period last year. For the first half of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 179.650 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 8.05% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 172.125 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 6.98% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB416.65 per MWh, representing a decrease of 0.68% over the same period last year. In the first half of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 84.06 billion kwh, with a ratio of 49.89% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 2.84 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to:

  1. Affected by the epidemic in the first quarter, the national economic growth slowed down, and the Company's power generation decreased significantly year-on-year;
  2. Since the second quarter, the domestic epidemic situation has been effectively controlled, and the progress of resumption of production in various industries has accelerated. The Company seized the opportunity to actively strive for planned power, and at the same time strengthened power supervision, reduced unit backup, and increased effective generation, realizing a positive year-on-year growth of the Company's power generation in the second quarter, and narrowing the decline in power in the first quarter.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

April to June 2020

Change

January to June 2020

Change

April to June 2020

Change

January to June 2020

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.745

0.27%

6.776

0.84%

3.555

3.53%

6.329

1.83%

Coal-fired

3.422

1.00%

6.135

1.98%

3.214

3.85%

5.703

3.13%

Wind-power

0.286

-7.47%

0.569

-9.85%

0.303

0.63%

0.558

-9.31%

PV

0.037

-1.84%

0.072

-0.63%

0.037

0.31%

0.069

-2.76%

Jilin Province

2.859

1.65%

5.222

4.97%

2.700

1.49%

4.917

4.82%

Coal-fired

2.443

1.37%

4.468

6.03%

2.308

1.60%

4.206

6.31%

Wind-power

0.303

-2.45%

0.567

-3.96%

0.286

-5.69%

0.536

-6.82%

Hydro-power

0.033

64.79%

0.042

55.35%

0.032

66.81%

0.041

56.35%

PV

0.016

-3.75%

0.032

0.38%

0.016

-4.26%

0.032

-0.86%

Biomass power

0.064

15.65%

0.113

1.18%

0.057

16.92%

0.102

1.04%

Liaoning Province

4.058

-6.04%

8.184

-6.53%

3.801

-5.91%

7.597

-6.69%

Coal-fired

3.890

-6.39%

7.866

-6.87%

3.634

-9.86%

7.282

-7.06%

Wind-power

0.109

-5.22%

0.212

2.13%

0.108

-5.58%

0.211

1.94%

Hydro-power

0.012

1147.31%

0.020

40.42%

0.012

1152.77%

0.019

40.58%

PV

0.047

-1.99%

0.086

-1.19%

0.046

-1.74%

0.084

-0.87%

Inner Mongolia

0.059

-10.42%

0.107

-5.71%

0.059

-10.63%

0.106

-5.45%

Wind-power

0.059

-10.42%

0.107

-5.71%

0.059

-10.63%

0.106

-5.45%

Hebei Province

3.086

-6.87%

5.618

-15.96%

2.884

-7.18%

5.238

-16.46%

Coal-fired

2.953

-8.94%

5.346

-18.42%

2.753

-9.38%

4.975

-18.99%

Wind-power

0.118

113.73%

0.242

132.51%

0.116

116.51%

0.234

129.85%

PV

0.016

-1.00%

0.030

7.09%

0.016

-3.43%

0.029

7.68%

Gansu Province

3.371

73.49%

7.339

26.36%

3.212

74.20%

6.988

26.66%

Coal-fired

2.667

90.62%

6.106

27.40%

2.516

91.83%

5.776

27.63%

Wind-power

0.704

29.44%

1.233

21.60%

0.696

30.74%

1.212

22.22%

Ningxia

0.008

15.52%

0.013

5.27%

0.008

15.91%

0.012

8.78%

PV

0.008

15.52%

0.013

5.27%

0.008

15.91%

0.012

8.78%

Beijing

2.038

37.81%

4.098

11.30%

1.987

38.72%

3.900

12.11%

Coal-fired

0.00

-

0.709

8.03%

0.00

-

0.625

7.62%

Combined Cycle

2.038

37.81%

3.389

12.01%

1.987

38.72%

3.275

13.01%

Tianjin

1.100

-19.91%

3.052

-4.68%

1.035

-20.12%

2.860

-4.89%

Coal-fired

0.937

-12.56%

2.358

-3.59%

0.876

-12.52%

2.187

-3.85%

Combined Cycle

0.161

-46.22%

0.692

-8.32%

0.157

-46.18%

0.671

-8.15%

PV

0.001

-8.62%

0.002

-17.71%

0.001

-4.18%

0.002

-4.23%

Shanxi Province

1.843

-15.11%

4.617

-11.61%

1.702

-15.26%

4.299

-11.87%

Coal-fired

1.637

-23.54%

3.163

-20.64%

1.499

-24.24%

2.891

-21.26%

Combined Cycle

0.042

596.29%

1.233

3.08%

0.041

560.71%

1.200

3.08%

PV

0.164

584.50%

0.221

426.39%

0.162

582.96%

0.208

395.37%

*Shandong Province

15.811

-24.33%

33.029

-22.67%

16.007

-19.10%

32.868

-18.51%

Coal-fired

15.460

-24.66%

32.402

-22.92%

15.607

-19.62%

32.197

-18.85%

Wind-power

0.229

-7.26%

0.420

-7.66%

0.217

-10.55%

0.404

-8.51%

PV

0.162

26.23%

0.272

24.23%

0.183

42.71%

0.267

22.79%

Henan Province

5.569

16.96%

9.630

-10.79%

5.232

16.86%

9.039

-10.97%

Coal-fired

4.912

10.05%

8.752

-15.52%

4.614

10.04%

8.212

-15.62%

Combined Cycle

0.364

146.22%

0.396

112.97%

0.356

146.74%

0.387

113.37%

Wind-power

0.285

101.93%

0.469

98.56%

0.255

92.67%

0.427

89.19%

PV

0.007

-1.15%

0.013

-2.84%

0.007

-7.32%

0.013

-0.88%

Jiangsu Province

8.872

1.20%

17.008

-12.11%

8.379

0.94%

16.110

-12.16%

Coal-fired

7.304

2.34%

13.903

-15.88%

6.886

2.62%

13.115

-15.81%

Combined Cycle

0.874

-26.24%

1.761

-11.79%

0.857

-26.29%

1.729

-11.80%

Wind-power

0.659

60.78%

1.285

66.69%

0.604

53.01%

1.210

62.08%

PV

0.034

-1.65%

0.058

2.35%

0.033

-3.20%

0.057

0.93%

Shanghai

4.070

21.49%

7.993

-9.46%

3.836

21.40%

7.542

-9.75%

Coal-fired

3.848

29.14%

7.294

-5.83%

3.620

29.31%

6.861

-6.02%

Combined Cycle

0.221

-40.15%

0.699

-35.43%

0.216

-40.11%

0.681

-35.51%

PV

0.00017

-

0.00017

-

-

-

-

-

Chongqing

2.270

-2.68%

4.415

-15.14%

2.111

-2.54%

4.117

-15.05%

Coal-fired

1.905

-3.00%

3.681

-18.45%

1.755

-2.82%

3.402

-18.51%

Combined Cycle

0.305

3.12%

0.625

8.86%

0.297

3.04%

0.609

8.81%

Wind-power

0.060

-17.72%

0.109

-5.03%

0.058

-17.89%

0.106

-5.37%

Zhejiang Province

7.118

22.10%

11.754

-2.32%

6.840

22.29%

11.269

-2.43%

Coal-fired

6.915

21.17%

11.489

-2.81%

6.641

21.35%

11.009

-2.94%

Combined Cycle

0.186

78.73%

0.237

29.72%

0.182

77.85%

0.232

29.63%

PV

0.017

-10.09%

0.028

-3.20%

0.017

-8.19%

0.028

-2.16%

Hubei Province

3.795

-6.45%

7.361

-24.18%

3.557

-6.68%

6.910

-24.41%

Coal-fired

3.560

-6.72%

6.907

-25.81%

3.326

-6.98%

6.466

-26.11%

Wind-power

0.150

-4.82%

0.307

9.15%

0.148

-4.87%

0.302

9.12%

Hydro-power

0.078

3.28%

0.136

26.70%

0.076

2.77%

0.131

26.31%

PV

0.007

12.74%

0.011

11.64%

0.007

9.82%

0.011

11.99%

Hunan Province

2.482

22.75%

4.670

-6.04%

2.324

23.47%

4.361

-6.26%

Coal-fired

2.180

24.30%

4.097

-6.83%

2.026

25.19%

3.802

-6.93%

Wind-power

0.174

30.96%

0.336

3.50%

0.172

30.57%

0.326

1.13%

Hydro-power

0.114

-9.50%

0.215

-9.15%

0.112

-9.75%

0.212

-9.16%

PV

0.014

71.96%

0.021

92.00%

0.013

77.36%

0.021

87.46%

Jiangxi Province

4.708

15.75%

9.001

-2.82%

4.495

15.72%

8.607

-2.90%

Coal-fired

4.416

12.23%

8.489

-5.39%

4.214

12.24%

8.112

-5.46%

Wind-power

0.234

77.40%

0.438

50.97%

0.230

77.82%

0.430

50.74%

PV

0.057

-

0.075

-

0.050

-

0.066

-

Auhui Province

1.274

-7.48%

2.514

-16.18%

1.212

-7.17%

2.400

-16.13%

Coal-fired

1.184

-6.88%

2.348

-16.40%

1.123

-6.56%

2.235

-16.36%

Wind-power

0.073

5.57%

0.149

4.80%

0.072

6.18%

0.148

4.87%

Hydro-power

0.017

-53.90%

0.017

-65.43%

0.017

-53.43%

0.017

-65.19%

*Fujian Province

3.082

33.07%

5.352

19.60%

3.808

46.40%

6.272

28.74%

*Coal-fired

3.079

33.10%

5.346

19.61%

3.805

46.44%

6.266

28.76%

PV

0.003

15.32%

0.006

17.60%

0.003

11.03%

0.006

16.71%

Guangdong Province

6.856

22.00%

10.231

-3.78%

6.391

19.06%

9.618

-5.49%

Coal-fired

6.640

18.26%

10.011

-5.77%

6.358

18.56%

9.580

-5.78%

Combined Cycle

0.210

-

0.210

-

0.027

-

0.027

-

PV

0.006

18.33%

0.011

20.63%

0.006

19.95%

0.011

17.68%

Guangxi

0.169

64.16%

0.289

72.06%

0.163

65.51%

0.278

76.05%

Combined Cycle

0.115

57.93%

0.184

53.60%

0.111

60.07%

0.177

54.01%

Wind-power

0.054

79.31%

0.105

122.87%

0.052

78.40%

0.101

134.55%

Yunnan Province

2.951

211.57%

4.618

131.61%

2.727

215.09%

4.262

131.49%

Coal-fired

2.815

252.79%

4.278

169.41%

2.595

259.85%

3.930

171.74%

Wind-power

0.135

-4.43%

0.337

-15.41%

0.131

-3.97%

0.328

-15.27%

Hydro-power

0.001

-93.22%

0.004

-56.18%

0.001

-93.24%

0.003

-56.46%

Guizhou Province

0.077

66.43%

0.166

16.84%

0.075

64.79%

0.157

12.44%

Wind-power

0.051

11.51%

0.134

-5.65%

0.051

11.11%

0.132

-5.51%

PV

0.025

-

0.032

-

0.024

-

0.025

-

Hainan Province

3.638

-4.91%

6.527

-5.74%

3.376

-4.63%

6.069

-5.52%

Coal-fired

3.503

-5.65%

6.302

-6.66%

3.244

-5.39%

5.849

-6.47%

Combined Cycle

0.074

312.15%

0.107

409.71%

0.0072

303.09%

0.104

418.35%

Wind-power

0.021

16.64%

0.048

3.74%

0.21

15.45%

0.047

3.66%

Hydro-power

0.010

-77.87%

0.018

-67.41%

0.010

-78.36%

0.017

-67.78%

PV

0.030

-1.23%

0.053

3.27%

0.029

-0.08%

0.052

2.92%

Total

94.949

3.73%

179.650

-8.05%

91.473

5.41%

172.125

-6.98%

 

* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Shandong Bajiao Power Plant & Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since those power plants began to generate power revenue, the Company's electricity sales in Shandong Province & Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.

For the second quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 1.6 percentage point compared to the same period of last year. The accumulated power generation for the first half year accounted for a market share of 21.5%, representing an increase of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

In the second quarter of 2020, the controlling generation capacity of the new commissioned units was 1,313.79MW. Thereinto, the newly installed capacity of gas-fired units, wind farms and Photovoltaic were 472.52MW, 357MW and 484.27MW respectively. Besides，the Company completed acquisition of Huaneng Shandong Taifeng New energy Co., Ltd with controlling generation capacity of 100MW and equity-based generation capacity of 65.78MW.

In the second quarter of 2020, the operating life of unit #1 (352 MW) of Huaneng Nantong Power Plant, a subsidiary of the Company, came to an end and the shutdown procedures had been implemented. The installed capacity would no longer be included in the Company's statistics.

In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the second quarter of 2020.

Based on the above, as of 30 June 2020, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 108,111MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 94,878 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 108,111 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 94,878 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

