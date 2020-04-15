BEIJING, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation for the first quarter of 2020.

According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), for the first quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 84.676 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 18.45% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 80.652 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 17.92% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's average on-grid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB422.35 per MWh, representing an increase of 0.11% over the same period last year. For the first quarter of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 26.135 billion kwh, with a ratio of 33.27% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing a decrease of 6.28 percentage points over the same period last year.

The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to:

1. Affected by the epidemic situation at home and abroad, the electricity consumption of the whole society incurred a relatively large negative growth;

2. The proportion of thermal power units owned by the Company is relatively large, and they are distributed more in the areas with severe epidemic in East China and Middle China, thus the power generation of the company is greatly affected.

The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

 January
to
March
2020

Change

January
to
March
2020

Change

Heilongjiang Province

3.031

1.57%

2.775

-0.27%

Coal-fired

2.714

3.26%

2.488

2.20%

Wind-power

0.283

-12.13%

0.255

-18.84%

PV

0.034

0.71%

0.032

-6.14%

Jilin Province

2.363

9.29%

2.217

9.19%

Coal-fired

2.025

12.26%

1.898

12.67%

Wind-power

0.263

-5.64%

0.250

-8.08%

Hydro-power

0.009

28.38%

0.009

27.11%

PV

0.016

5.07%

0.016

2.89%

Biomass power

0.050

-12.78%

0.044

-14.04%

Liaoning Province

4.126

-7.00%

3.796

-7.45%

Coal-fired

3.976

-7.34%

3.648

-7.84%

Wind-power

0.103

11.22%

0.103

11.29%

Hydro-power

0.007

-44.73%

0.007

-44.80%

PV

0.039

-0.20%

0.038

0.21%

Inner Mongolia

0.048

0.78%

0.048

1.77%

Wind-power

0.048

0.78%

0.048

1.77%

Hebei Province

2.531

-24.88%

2.354

-25.58%

Coal-fired

2.393

-27.68%

2.222

-28.40%

Wind-power

0.124

148.51%

0.118

144.66%

PV

0.014

17.88%

0.014

23.68%

Gansu Province

3.968

2.67%

3.753

2.19%

Coal-fired

3.439

1.34%

3.259

1.43%

Wind-power

0.529

12.52%

0.516

12.36%

Ningxia

0.005

-9.08%

0.004

-1.82%

PV

0.005

-9.08%

0.004

-1.82%


 

 

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

 January
to
March
2020

Change

January
to
March
2020

Change

Beijing

2.060

-6.50%

1.913

-6.52%

Coal-fired

0.709

8.03%

0.625

7.62%

Combined Cycle

1.351

-12.66%

1.288

-12.13%

Tianjin

1.952

6.75%

1.826

6.62%

Coal-fired

1.421

3.41%

1.311

2.98%

Combined Cycle

0.531

16.67%

0.514

17.22%

PV

0.001

-26.80%

0.001

-4.30%

Shanxi Province

2.774

-9.12%

2.597

-9.49%

Coal-fired

1.527

-17.26%

1.392

-17.78%

Combined Cycle

1.191

0.09%

1.159

0.11%

PV

0.057

215.59%

0.046

150.93%

Shandong Province

17.218

-21.09%

16.861

-17.94%

Coal-fired

16.942

-21.27%

16.590

-18.11%

Wind-power

0.191

-8.14%

0.187

-6.02%

PV

0.085

-6.76%

0.084

-5.94%

Henan Province

4.061

-32.69%

3.807

-32.92%

Coal-fired

3.840

-34.88%

3.598

-35.05%

Combined Cycle

0.032

-16.52%

0.031

-16.84%

Wind-power

0.184

95.63%

0.172

84.27%

PV

0.006

14.24%

0.006

8.22%

Jiangsu Province

8.136

-23.14%

7.731

-23.00%

Coal-fired

6.599

-29.73%

6.230

-29.76%

Combined Cycle

0.887

9.29%

0.872

9.31%

Wind-power

0.626

73.40%

0.606

72.25%

PV

0.024

8.71%

0.023

7.42%

Shanghai

3.923

-28.38%

3.706

-28.69%

Coal-fired

3.446

-27.68%

3.240

-28.01%

Combined Cycle

0.477

-33.08%

0.466

-33.12%

 

 

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

January
to
March
2020

Change

January
to
March
2020

Change

Chongqing

2.145

-25.26%

2.005

-25.16%

Coal-fired

1.776

-30.35%

1.646

-30.47%

Combined Cycle

0.320

14.98%

0.311

14.96%

Wind-power

0.049

17.02%

0.048

16.41%

Zhejiang Province

4.636

-25.26%

4.430

-25.65%

Coal-fired

4.573

-25.20%

4.369

-25.59%

Combined Cycle

0.052

-34.79%

0.050

-34.49%

PV

0.011

9.90%

0.011

8.97%

Hubei Province

3.566

-36.90%

3.353

-37.09%

Coal-fired

3.348

-39.06%

3.140

-39.33%

Wind-power

0.156

27.11%

0.154

27.14%

Hydro-power

0.057

84.12%

0.055

84.94%

PV

0.004

9.99%

0.004

15.50%

Hunan Province

2.188

-25.82%

2.037

-26.46%

Coal-fired

1.917

-27.45%

1.777

-27.99%

Wind-power

0.162

-15.53%

0.153

-19.32%

Hydro-power

0.101

-8.76%

0.100

-8.48%

PV

0.007

84.08%

0.007

109.79%

Jiangxi Province

4.294

-17.35%

4.113

-17.42%

Coal-fired

4.072

-19.15%

3.897

-19.23%

Wind-power

0.204

28.90%

0.200

28.27%

PV

0.018

0.016

Anhui Province

1.240

-23.56%

1.187

-23.65%

Coal-fired

1.164

-24.27%

1.112

-24.37%

Wind-power

0.076

4.08%

0.075

3.64%

Hydro-power

0

-100.0%

0

-100.00%

*Fujian Province

2.270

5.11%

2.464

8.52%

*Coal-fired

2.268

5.14%

2.462

8.51%

PV

0.002

21.03%

0.002

25.53%

 

 

Region

Power Generation

Electricity Sold

January
to
March
2020

Change

January
to
March
2020

Change

Guangdong Province

3.375

-32.67%

3.227

-32.90%

Coal-fired

3.370

-32.71%

3.222

-32.94%

PV

0.005

23.51%

0.005

15.08%

Guangxi

0.120

84.59%

0.115

93.40%

Combined Cycle

0.069

43.81%

0.066

44.82%

Wind-power

0.051

183.08%

0.049

251.18%

Yunnan Province

1.668

59.29%

1.535

57.32%

Coal-fired

1.463

85.18%

1.335

84.12%

Wind-power

0.202

-21.74%

0.197

-21.43%

Hydro-power

0.003

0.003

Guizhou Province

0.089

-6.92%

0.082

-12.80%

Wind-power

0.083

-13.88%

0.082

-13.53%

PV

0.007

0.001

Hainan Province

2.889

-6.79%

2.693

-6.61%

Coal-fired

2.798

-7.89%

2.605

-7.79%

Combined Cycle

0.033

1542.69%

0.032

1349.33%

Wind-power

0.027

-4.56%

0.026

-4.08%

Hydro-power

0.008

-13.97%

0.008

-10.14%

PV

0.023

4.71%

0.023

7.05%

Total

84.676

-18.45%

80.652

-17.92%

 

* According to the requirements of relevant policies, as Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant (which is owned by the Company) acts as an emergency backup power source, the scope of statistics has not included its coal-fired installed capacity nor its volume of power generation. Since that power plant began to generate power revenue from the first quarter of 2020, the Company's electricity sales in Fujian Province was greater than the power generation.

For the first quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.2% in Singapore, representing an increase of 0.2 percentage point compared to the same period of last year.

The Company's new projects which have commenced operation in the first quarter of 2020 are as follows:

No.

Name of projects which have

commenced operation

Type

Location

Operation

capacity

(MW)

Proportion

of equity

interest held

by the

Company

(%)

1

Kangbao Yanyoufang Wind Power

Wind-power

Hebei

48

100

2

Kangbao Xujiaying Wind Power

Wind-power

Hebei

48

100

3

Siping Wind Power Phase I
Expansion

Wind-power

Jilin

12

100

4

Xiayi Wind Power

Wind-power

Henan

15

100

5

Shangrao Poyang PV

PV

Jiangxi

1.63

50.47


Total

-

-

124.63

-

In addition, the installed capacity of some of the power plants in which the Company has equity interests changed in the first quarter of 2020.

Based on the above, as of 31 March 2020, the Company had a controlled generation capacity of 107,049 MW and an equity-based generation capacity of 93,821 MW.

About Huaneng Power International, Inc.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 107,049 MW and equity-based generation capacity of 93,821 MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.

 

