BEIJING, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huaneng Power International, Inc. ("HPI", the "Company") (NYSE: HNP; HKEx: 902; SSE: 600011) today announced its power generation in the first three quarters of 2020.
According to the preliminary statistics of Huaneng Power International, Inc., (the "Company"), in the third quarter of 2020, the Company's total power generation by power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 110.385 billion kWh, representing an increase of 3.34% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 103.790 billion kWh, representing an increase of 0.81% over the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's total power generation by the power plants within China on consolidated basis amounted to 293.541 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 2.86% over the same period last year. Total electricity sold by the Company amounted to 275.914 billion kWh, representing a decrease of 4.19% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's average ongrid electricity settlement price for its power plants within China amounted to RMB412.52 per MWh, representing a decrease of 1.24% over the same period last year. For the first three quarters of 2020, the Company's market based electricity sold amounted to 156.228 billion kwh, with a ratio of 56.94% comparing to the corresponding total electricity sold, representing an increase of 5.71 percentage points over the same period last year.
The decrease in the Company's power generation was mainly attributable to the following factors:
- Affected by the COVID-19 epidemic, the national electricity consumption growth slowed down;
- The national wind power, photovoltaic and other new energy installations maintained a continuous and large-scale production momentum, thus crowding out the space for growth in thermal power generation. Jilin, Hubei, Chongqing, Jiangsu and other provinces and cities had increased hydropower generation significantly compared to the same period last year, and further squeezed the space for thermal power generation;
- The increase of new thermal power units in areas where the Company is located had resulted in a decrease in the average utilization hours in those areas. While the Company had fewer new units and with the total installed capacity in the areas increases, the proportion of the Company's share of unit capacity decreases, thus resulting in a decline in thermal power generation compared to the same period last year.
The power generations (in billion kWh) of the Company, by regions, are listed below:
Region
Power Generation
Electricity Sold
July to September 2020
Change
January to September 2020
Change
July to September 2020
Change
January to September 2020
Change
Heilongjiang Province
3.648
0.99%
10.423
0.90%
3.375
0.38%
9.704
1.32%
Coal-fired
3.404
0.74%
9.539
1.54%
3.141
-0.13%
8.843
1.95%
Wind-power
0.212
5.97%
0.781
-6.04%
0.202
8.64%
0.760
-5.14%
PV
0.032
-3.53%
0.103
-1.54%
0.032
2.14%
0.101
-1.26%
Jilin Province
3.179
6.41%
8.402
5.51%
2.986
6.01%
7.902
5.27%
Coal-fired
2.830
2.91%
7.298
4.80%
2.648
2.20%
6.853
4.68%
Wind-power
0.215
44.43%
0.782
5.80%
0.211
47.38%
0.747
3.98%
Hydro-power
0.015
-2.11%
0.057
34.83%
0.014
-0.47%
0.056
36.23%
PV
0.058
287.33%
0.090
87.96%
0.058
275.23%
0.089
88.53%
Biomass power
0.061
3.92%
0.175
2.73%
0.055
4.75%
0.157
2.31%
Liaoning Province
5.336
-3.91%
13.520
-5.51%
4.984
-3.92%
12.581
-5.61%
Coal-fired
5.211
-4.25%
13.076
-5.84%
4.861
-11.73%
12.143
-5.96%
Wind-power
0.067
13.07%
0.279
4.55%
0.066
14.67%
0.277
4.71%
Hydro-power
0.020
52.79%
0.040
46.38%
0.019
51.15%
0.039
45.70%
PV
0.039
-3.73%
0.124
-1.21%
0.038
-2.97%
0.122
-1.53%
Inner Mongolia
0.041
5.94%
0.148
-2.63%
0.040
6.86%
0.147
-2.36%
Wind-power
0.041
5.94%
0.148
-2.63%
0.040
6.86%
0.147
-2.36%
Hebei Province
3.089
-3.49%
8.707
-11.93%
2.877
-3.54%
8.115
-12.29%
Coal-fired
2.993
-5.25%
8.339
-14.14%
2.783
-5.40%
7.758
-14.59%
Wind-power
0.082
192.34%
0.324
145.20%
0.080
197.53%
0.314
144.04%
PV
0.014
1.31%
0.044
5.16%
0.014
0.23%
0.043
5.17%
Gansu Province
2.224
4.57%
9.563
20.52%
2.101
4.37%
9.089
20.70%
Coal-fired
1.582
-2.43%
7.688
19.86%
1.483
-2.47%
7.258
20.06%
Wind-power
0.642
26.96%
1.875
23.30%
0.618
25.48%
1.830
23.30%
Ningxia
0.007
-8.05%
0.020
2.60%
0.007
-7.39%
0.019
2.29%
PV
0.007
-8.05%
0.020
2.60%
0.007
-7.39%
0.019
2.29%
Beijing
2.022
-18.43%
6.120
-0.66%
1.965
-18.24%
5.866
-0.29%
Coal-fired
-
-
0.709
8.03%
-
-
0.625
7.62%
Combined Cycle
2.022
-18.43%
5.411
-1.70%
1.965
-18.24%
5.241
-1.16%
Tianjin
1.591
-0.06%
4.650
-3.01%
1.504
0.63%
4.365
-3.06%
Coal-fired
1.208
-7.05%
3.567
-4.79%
1.125
-7.05%
3.313
-4.96%
Combined Cycle
0.379
30.13%
1.071
2.38%
0.369
30.25%
1.040
2.58%
PV
0.004
297.17%
0.012
304.31%
0.010
1107.52%
0.011
354.59%
Shanxi Province
2.951
12.98%
7.569
-3.41%
2.735
13.39%
7.033
-3.51%
Coal-fired
2.762
6.85%
5.926
-9.82%
2.546
6.52%
5.437
-10.31%
Combined Cycle
0.002
-
1.235
3.24%
0.002
-
1.202
3.24%
PV
0.187
593.43%
0.408
491.76%
0.186
776.69%
0.394
523.56%
Shandong Province
22.657
8.04%
57.991
-8.86%
21.098
1.72%
53.965
-11.64%
Coal-fired
22.394
7.94%
57.035
-9.16%
20.871
1.69%
53.068
-11.85%
Wind-power
0.126
28.12%
0.546
-3.36%
0.092
-11.76%
0.495
-9.13%
PV
0.137
-5.36%
0.409
23.66%
0.135
18.62%
0.402
22.79%
Henan Province
6.052
-3.15%
15.682
-7.99%
5.704
-3.28%
14.742
-8.15%
Coal-fired
5.639
-5.00%
14.392
-11.69%
5.297
-5.32%
13.509
-11.86%
Combined Cycle
0.180
-16.71%
0.576
43.29%
0.175
-16.76%
0.562
43.41%
Wind-power
0.227
151.83%
0.695
113.93%
0.225
165.73%
0.652
110.06%
PV
0.006
-11.53%
0.019
-5.88%
0.006
-11.44%
0.019
-4.60%
Jiangsu Province
11.000
1.68%
28.008
-7.17%
10.430
2.09%
26.541
-7.06%
Coal-fired
9.114
4.73%
23.017
-8.77%
8.602
5.31%
21.717
-8.55%
Combined Cycle
1.302
-23.38%
3.063
-17.12%
1.275
-23.38%
3.004
-17.12%
Wind-power
0.515
35.28%
1.801
56.30%
0.492
38.19%
1.702
54.37%
PV
0.069
91.31%
0.127
36.79%
0.062
115.12%
0.118
39.64%
Shanghai
4.581
2.13%
12.574
-5.55%
4.315
1.97%
11.857
-5.81%
Coal-fired
4.101
9.63%
11.396
-0.79%
3.850
9.82%
10.710
-0.89%
Combined Cycle
0.472
-36.69%
1.170
-35.98%
0.459
-36.77%
1.141
-36.02%
PV
0.008
-
0.009
-
0.006
-
0.006
-
Chongqing
2.263
-5.18%
6.679
-11.99%
2.097
-5.92%
6.213
-12.17%
Coal-fired
1.720
3.78%
5.401
-12.48%
1.567
3.25%
4.969
-12.70%
Combined Cycle
0.456
-32.25%
1.081
-13.33%
0.444
-32.28%
1.053
-13.36%
Wind-power
0.088
54.14%
0.197
15.25%
0.086
55.07%
0.192
14.57%
Zhejiang Province
7.294
6.52%
19.048
0.89%
6.982
6.43%
18.252
0.78%
Coal-fired
6.995
6.06%
18.484
0.37%
6.690
5.95%
17.699
0.24%
Combined Cycle
0.283
21.99%
0.520
25.40%
0.277
22.05%
0.509
25.40%
PV
0.016
-20.63%
0.044
-10.32%
0.016
-20.00%
0.043
-9.46%
Hubei Province
3.637
-37.13%
10.997
-29.02%
3.400
-37.34%
10.310
-29.23%
Coal-fired
3.386
-39.53%
10.293
-30.96%
3.156
-39.83%
9.622
-31.25%
Wind-power
0.113
-11.63%
0.420
2.40%
0.111
-11.89%
0.413
2.54%
Hydro-power
0.131
162.56%
0.267
69.97%
0.126
166.45%
0.258
70.21%
PV
0.006
-20.92%
0.017
-2.83%
0.006
-17.50%
0.017
-0.84%
Hunan Province
2.708
-17.80%
7.378
-10.73%
2.514
-18.49%
6.875
-11.14%
Coal-fired
2.503
-19.91%
6.600
-12.25%
2.313
-20.69%
6.116
-12.66%
Wind-power
0.133
49.28%
0.469
13.34%
0.130
47.82%
0.455
11.12%
Hydro-power
0.058
-18.25%
0.273
-11.54%
0.057
-18.90%
0.269
-11.41%
PV
0.015
46.60%
0.036
70.38%
0.014
50.49%
0.035
70.32%
Jiangxi Province
6.268
4.13%
15.269
-0.08%
6.005
4.44%
14.612
-0.01%
Coal-fired
6.001
2.05%
14.490
-2.44%
5.743
2.30%
13.855
-2.39%
Wind-power
0.193
40.03%
0.631
47.44%
0.190
40.41%
0.619
47.42%
PV
0.073
-
0.148
-
0.072
-
0.138
-
Auhui Province
1.267
-18.45%
3.781
-16.96%
1.187
-19.29%
3.586
-17.20%
Coal-fired
1.083
-24.92%
3.432
-19.29%
1.024
-24.76%
3.259
-19.19%
Wind-power
0.112
43.90%
0.261
18.37%
0.091
18.48%
0.239
9.69%
Hydro-power
0.072
119.28%
0.088
9.80%
0.072
119.52%
0.088
9.90%
Fujian Province
6.315
83.20%
12.926
63.17%
6.002
32.62%
12.274
30.61%
Coal-fired
6.312
83.32%
12.917
63.23%
5.999
32.66%
12.265
30.63%
PV
0.003
-14.21%
0.009
3.46%
0.004
-10.00%
0.009
4.90%
Guangdong Province
7.692
23.01%
17.924
6.14%
7.265
21.87%
16.883
4.62%
Coal-fired
6.840
9.52%
16.851
-0.11%
6.533
9.71%
16.113
-0.06%
Combined Cycle
0.845
-
1.055
-
0.726
-
0.753
-
PV
0.007
-5.20%
0.017
9.33%
0.007
-2.88%
0.017
8.94%
Guangxi
0.191
83.45%
0.480
76.70%
0.181
84.28%
0.460
79.21%
Combined Cycle
0.135
86.81%
0.319
66.02%
0.129
90.65%
0.306
67.61%
Wind-power
0.056
75.89%
0.161
101.51%
0.052
70.19%
0.154
107.87%
Yunnan Province
0.996
10.97%
5.615
94.08%
0.917
11.78%
5.178
94.59%
Coal-fired
0.867
7.44%
5.145
114.83%
0.791
8.12%
4.722
116.77%
Wind-power
0.108
72.97%
0.445
-3.48%
0.105
73.84%
0.432
-3.26%
Hydro-power
0.021
-26.02%
0.025
-32.58%
0.021
-25.90%
0.024
-32.52%
Guizhou Province
0.075
200.94%
0.241
43.96%
0.074
198.31%
0.231
40.42%
Wind-power
0.046
83.97%
0.180
7.43%
0.045
83.26%
0.178
7.84%
PV
0.029
-
0.061
-
0.029
-
0.054
-
Hainan Province
3.300
-4.73%
9.827
-5.41%
3.044
-4.93%
9.113
-5.32%
Coal-fired
3.144
-4.67%
9.445
-6.01%
2.891
-4.85%
8.740
-5.94%
Combined Cycle
0.108
36.56%
0.215
117.09%
0.105
37.33%
0.209
116.71%
Wind-power
0.009
-35.63%
0.057
-5.45%
0.009
-36.40%
0.055
-5.69%
Hydro-power
0.008
-81.21%
0.026
-73.54%
0.008
-81.47%
0.025
-73.86%
PV
0.031
3.79%
0.084
3.46%
0.031
4.51%
0.083
3.51%
Total
110.385
3.34%
293.541
-2.86%
103.790
0.81%
275.914
-4.19%
For the third quarter of 2020, the power generation of Tuas Power Limited in Singapore, which is wholly-owned by the Company, accounted for a market share of 21.6% in Singapore, representing an increase of 1.1 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In the first three quarters of 2020, the accumulated power generation accounted for a market share of 21.5%, representing an increase of 1.0 percentage point compared to the same period last year.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company has put into operation a total of 940.42MW of controlled installed capacity, and a total of 940.42MW of equity installed capacity; of which, thermal power units were 472.52MW, wind power units were 392.9MW, and photovoltaic units were 75MW.
In the third quarter of 2020, the Company's wholly-owned Huaneng Fujian Luoyuan Power Plant which has two units with capacity of 1,320MW, and the 80%-owned Huaneng Shandong Yantai Bajiao Power Plant which has two units with capacity of 1,340MW, officially transferred to commercial operation.
Meanwhile, the installed capacity of certain power plants invested by the Company changed in the third quarter of 2020.
Based on the above, as of 30 September 2020, the Company had a controlled installed capacity of 111,971MW and an equity-based installed capacity of 98,217MW.
About Huaneng Power International, Inc.
Huaneng Power International, Inc. is one of China's largest listed power producers with controlled generation capacity of 111,971MW and equity-based generation capacity of 98,217MW. The power plants of the Company are located in 26 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in China. The Company also has a wholly-owned power company in Singapore, and an invested power company in Pakistan.