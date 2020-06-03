CHICAGO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired 838517 Alberta Ltd., o/a HB Consultants (HB Consultants). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, HB Consultants is an independent employee benefits consulting firm that specializes in group insurance programs, benefits communications, wellness solutions and risk management services.
Darrin Heise, President of HB Consultants, and Elizabeth Harris, Employee Benefits Advisor at HB Consultants, will join Hub International Insurance Brokers, a division of Hub International Canada West ULC.
The move continues Hub's momentum in expanding its best-in-class employee benefits and retirement solutions to address the challenges clients are facing, including in benefits, total health and benefits communications.
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.
