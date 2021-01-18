HUB_Logo.jpg

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

 By Hub International Limited;MPE Employee Benefit Services;

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired the assets of MPE Employee Benefit Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Ridgeland, Mississippi, MPE Employee Benefit Services is a third-party administrator (TPA) providing administration services and employee benefit plan design and solutions to employers throughout the Southeast.

Bill Saint Sing, President of MPE Employee Benefit Services, will join Hub Gulf South, and report to Shaun Norris, President of the region.

"The addition of MPE Employee Benefit Services solidifies Hub's position as the leading benefits consultant in the Jackson Metro marketplace," said Mr. Norris.  "They're a great addition to our growing team."

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

CONTACT: 

Media: Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312.279.4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.