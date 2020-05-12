HUB_Logo.jpg

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

 By Hub International Limited;The Healy Group Inc.;

CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the employee benefits division of The Healy Group Inc. (Healy Benefits). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Based in South Bend, Indiana, Healy Benefits provides employee benefits solutions, including benefits communications, workplace-wellness plans and risk management seminars. Tony Nyers and Chris Rowland, owners and risk management advisors, and Alicia Webber, Benefits Advisor, at The Healy Group Inc., along with their experienced staff, will be joining Hub Midwest East.

About Hub's M&A Activities
 Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
 Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT: 
 Media: Marni Gordon 
Phone: 312-279-4601
Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com 
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312.279.4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.