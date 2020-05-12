CHICAGO, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the employee benefits division of The Healy Group Inc. (Healy Benefits). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Based in South Bend, Indiana, Healy Benefits provides employee benefits solutions, including benefits communications, workplace-wellness plans and risk management seminars. Tony Nyers and Chris Rowland, owners and risk management advisors, and Alicia Webber, Benefits Advisor, at The Healy Group Inc., along with their experienced staff, will be joining Hub Midwest East.
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.
