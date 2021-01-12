HUB_Logo.jpg

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

 By Hub International Limited;Preferred Benefits Services Agency;

CHICAGO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance broker, announced today that it has acquired Preferred Benefits Services Agency (Preferred Benefits). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Delaware, Ohio, Preferred Benefits provides tailored benefit solutions through technology-based solutions. Mark Pettitt, President and CEO of Preferred Benefits, will join Hub HDH.

"Preferred Benefits will be a great addition to our growing employee benefits team in the region," said Chet Rhoads, President of Hub HDH. "Our clients will benefit immensely from the depth and breadth of their experience and expertise."

"Employee benefits and workplace culture are rapidly changing, and with Hub's resources and services, we'll continue to help our clients prepare for any challenges that lie ahead," said Mr. Pettitt.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

CONTACT:
Media: Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312.279.4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

 

