HUB_Logo.jpg

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

 By Hub International Limited

CHICAGO, May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Lashua-LaChance & Poliks Insurance Agency, Inc (Lashua-LaChance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Gardner, Massachusetts, Lashua-LaChance is a locally owned, independent insurance agency that provides personal and business insurance solutions in New England. Peter Lashua, co-owner of Lashua-LaChance, will join Hub New England and report to Timm Marini, President of Western New England.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312.279.4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.