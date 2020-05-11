CHICAGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that its affiliate, Hub International Northeast Limited (Hub Northeast), has acquired the assets of The B&G Group, Inc. (The B&G Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"Hub continues to remain active and thoughtful in our M&A strategy throughout the COVID-19 crisis," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of Hub. "Partnering with The B&G Group is a testament to our commitment to M&A and to our continued growth in New York. The B&G Group brings expertise in key industries that align well with Hub and their strong presence in Long Island enhances our reach in New York while opening opportunities for us to bring a wider, diverse set of solutions to their customers, including retirement solutions, employee benefits and personal insurance."
Located in Plainview, New York, The B&G Group is one of the largest insurance agencies in the New York metropolitan area providing commercial insurance to various industries, including real estate, business services and construction. Their focus in these industries strengthens and complements Hub's existing capabilities in specialty practices. Additionally, they are one of the largest personal insurance brokers on Long Island serving individuals and families.
"Adding The B&G Group to our region is transformative," said Paul Collins, President and CEO of Hub Northeast. "B&G not only enhances our scale on Long Island, but the combination of our teams of insurance professionals will provide our clients with an unparalleled service, risk mitigation and claims advocacy experience."
With The B&G Group, Hub adds more than 100 employees to its Northeast regional presence, bringing the total number of employees in Long Island to 350. Evan Bower, President of The B&G Group, will join Hub Northeast and report to Doug Schenendorf, President of Hub's Long Island division.
"Hub has a strong reputation in the insurance industry with similar values and a shared commitment to clients," said Mr. Bower. "I know we can continue to grow and support our clients in many of the areas where Hub possesses a unique expertise and breadth of relationships."
"I have known Evan for many years and am excited to work alongside him on our leadership team," said Mr. Schenendorf. "Together, we look forward to supporting over 10,000 individuals and 22,000 corporate clients in Long Island."
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.
