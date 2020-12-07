HUB_Logo.jpg

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

 By Hub International Limited

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Prince Albert Insurance Limited. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Prince Albert Insurance Limited is a full-service, independent insurance brokerage that provides personal, commercial, farm and specialty products insurance, which will complement and strengthen Hub's existing capabilities.

Ron Wesolowski, Vice President and Director at Prince Albert Insurance Limited, will join HUB International Manitoba Limited and report to Keith Jordan, President & CEO of the region.

About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

CONTACT:
Media: Marni Gordon
Phone: 312-279-4601
Marni.gordon@hubinternational.com 
M&A: Clark Wormer
Phone: 312.279.4848
Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.