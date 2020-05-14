CHICAGO, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Hatchett Insurance Agency, LLC (Hatchett Insurance). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Winchester, Tennessee, Hatchett Insurance is a family-owned independent insurance agency providing personal and commercial insurance, and employee benefits, including home and auto insurance, business insurance, life insurance, group health and more to households and businesses of Middle Tennessee. Nelson Hatchett, CEO of Hatchett Insurance, and the rest of the Hatchett Insurance team will join Hub Mid-South and remain in their current office location.
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.
