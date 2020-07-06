CHICAGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced today that it has acquired the assets of GBC Benefits, Ltd., d/b/a Gus Bates Insurance & Investments (Gus Bates I&I). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Located in Fort Worth, Texas, Gus Bates I&I provides a comprehensive range of services, including retirement plan services, employee benefits, property & casualty and personal lines insurance.
"We're excited to welcome the Gus Bates I&I team to Hub," said Martin Yung, President of Hub Texas. "With their joining, we will enhance our services to clients by providing them added guidance and resources to help them navigate both the insurance and retirement worlds."
Gus Bates, CEO of Gus Bates I&I, and Matt Morris, President of Gus Bates I&I, will join Hub Texas and report to Mr. Yung.
"We look forward to joining Hub Texas and are so excited for the opportunity this brings not only for our customers, but for our employees. It is a match made in heaven," said Mr. Bates. "This is a tremendous opportunity to expand our business, drive continued growth and bring additional tools, resources and expertise to our clients."
About Hub's M&A Activities
Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.
About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth
Hub Retirement and Private Wealth offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Silverstone Asset Management, LLC, Hub International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.
About Hub International
Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker providing property and casualty, life and health, employee benefits, investment and risk management products and services. With more than 12,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists provides peace of mind on what matters most by protecting clients through unrelenting advocacy and tailored insurance solutions. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.
