Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

 By Hub International Limited, Hub Retirement and Private Wealth, 401(k) Advisors, Inc.

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of 401(k) Advisors, Inc. (401(k) Advisors). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Wilmette, Illinois, 401(k) Advisors provides retirement plan consulting services. With $1.3 billion in assets under advisement, 401(k) Advisors assist plan sponsors in the areas of plan design, benchmarking, investment advice, fiduciary compliance and participant outcomes. Stace Hilbrant, Managing Director of 401(k) Advisors, will join Hub Midwest West.

"Stace has an incredible background of managing diverse retirement plan clients and brings a great presence to our team in the Chicago area," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub.  Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

CONTACT: 

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312.279.4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hub-international-bolsters-retirement-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-401k-advisors-inc-in-illinois-301518801.html

SOURCE Hub International Limited

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.