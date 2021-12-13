Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited)

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Basi Insurance Services, Inc. (Basi Insurance Services). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With locations in Oakdale and Manteca, California, Basi Insurance Services provides commercial and personal insurance, and specializes in the agribusiness and farm industry, which supports Hub's Specialty practices by complementing and strengthening its existing capabilities.

"Basi Insurance Services's multi-lines capabilities and deep relationships across several ag specialties will add significant value to our clients and further strengthen our comprehensive services in Northern and Central California," said Michael Der Manouel, Executive Vice President of Hub California Central Valley.

Randy Basi, President and CEO of Basi Insurance Services, will report to Der Manouel. The Basi Insurance Services team will join Hub California.

"We're excited to join Hub and provide a one-stop-shop for all of our clients' growing needs," said Basi. "We look forward to accessing Hub's risk and compliance resources to grow our business and deliver a higher value to clients."

MarshBerry served as financial advisor to Basi Insurance Services in the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise.  For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 13,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com

