CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS), a leading growth platform, today announced that, due to the public health and safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, to support the health and well-being of its directors, employees and stockholders, the location of the Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the "Annual Meeting") has been changed to a virtual format only.
As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person, but instead will be able to attend virtually. You will be able to participate in the annual meeting, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions during the live audio webcast of the meeting by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HUBS2020 and entering your 16-digit control number found on the voting form that was enclosed with the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed. If a stockholder encounters any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting during the check-in or meeting time, please call the technical support number provided.
As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously distributed, stockholders are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder of the Company as of the close of business on April 20, 2020, the record date.
Whether or not a stockholder plans to participate in the live webcast of the Annual Meeting, we urge all stockholders to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting that were previously provided to the stockholders. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote stockholder shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.
A notice regarding this change to a virtual meeting format is being filed as additional proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission together with this press release.
