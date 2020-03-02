JANESVILLE, Wis., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Completed in early February, Hufcor's new line will be capable of manufacturing Hufcor's full portfolio of customized operable wall systems. The result is a 25% increase in capacity in the Janesville facility to help serve the needs of customers all year round, especially when the building & construction industry heats up.
Operable partitions and movable glass wall systems continue to gain momentum as solutions for flexible space in hospitality, commercial and educational market segments. "Our customer focus is to provide a quality product within the desired lead time of our customers and building owners, which was our intent with this new and welcomed investment," said Mike Kontranowski, Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing. These operational efficiencies will allow us to offer short, turn-key solutions to the commercial tenant fit-out market.
The new line is part of a larger initiative to not only increase capacity in Janesville but also to increase the overall production efficiency in the plant as well. "When new management arrived on the scene, we decided early on we had to put a renewed focus on putting the customer first which made this investment an easy decision from the perspective that it would ensure competitive lead times and timely delivery of product to our customers," said Kyle Patterson, VP of Operations. He went on to say, "We've also made a conscious effort to implement lean methodologies and six sigma practices across our Operations organization in an effort to augment our collective operational competency and this line represents a step forward in that regard."
About Hufcor
Hufcor, Inc. a global company, headquartered in Janesville, Wisconsin, combines the strength of engineering and design to drive creative innovation in flexible space solutions. At Hufcor, we are focused on quality, durability, aesthetics, versatility, and acoustics of our operable walls and partitions. Founded in 1900, Hufcor has been leading the industry from opaque operable walls to the future of acoustical glass wall solutions. Our history for quality products and service continues to be our foundation for exceeding our customer needs. Hufcor has a global reach to serve our customers with manufacturing assets in the U.S., Germany, China, Malaysia, and Australia. As a strategic partner, our focus extends beyond product development and design to service and maintenance ensuring quality and performance throughout the product life cycle. To learn more about Hufcor, please visit hufcor.com
Hufcor Contact
Jeff Fluckiger
Email: jfluckiger@hufcor.com
Telephone: +1 (608) 718-7547
Related Images
operable-partitions-and-movable.jpg
Operable partitions and movable glass wall systems continue to gain momentum as solutions for flexible space in hospitality, commercial and educational market segments
Completed in early February, Hufcor's new line will be capable of manufacturing Hufcor's full portfolio of customized operable wall systems. The result is a 25% increase in capacity in the Janesville facility to help serve the needs of customers all year round especially when the building & construction industry heats up.