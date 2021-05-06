SAN JOSE, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HumankindNOW, a non-profit supporting healthcare workers and underprivileged communities battling the COVID-19 pandemic, today announced the appointment of Ratan Milevoj to its Board of Directors.
"We are excited to have Ratan Milevoj join our Board," said Chi-Chao Chang, Chairman of HumankindNOW. "Many individuals are still left without resources to adequately protect themselves against the COVID-19 pandemic. Ratan has an impressive record of implementing innovative healthcare solutions, which will be a critical asset as we establish new services to help those in need."
Ms. Milevoj currently serves as the Director of Innovation and Organization Renewal at Valley Children's Healthcare in Madera, California. She has a distinguished track record of driving innovation over her 14-year career, which ultimately resulted in her being selected as a Carol Emmott Fellow for healthcare leadership in 2020.
Those interested in supporting HumankindNOW can make a donation of any amount at: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/humankindnow.
About HumankindNOW
HumankindNOW is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit in California dedicated to supporting front-line health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Formed by leaders of Silicon Valley startups and fueled by $750,000 in donations, HumankindNOW has supplied 503,000 pieces of high-quality PPE to over 13,500 health care workers in small businesses and underprivileged communities since its founding in March 2020. To learn more or to donate, go to humankindnow.org.
