MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humantelligence (HT), a pioneer in culture intelligence, recently partnered with Beyond Remotely's Fluenzy -- an online marketplace offering courses and world-class consultants to enable enterprises to reskill their workforces to meet the challenges of the new Future of Work/hybrid office. With the market predicted to reach over $400 billion by 2027, the needs of the Global Corporate Retraining market continue to evolve, fueled by the growing importance of personalized adaptive online micro training -- the key driver for a partnership between a global training marketplace like Fluenzy and Humantelligence.
As the fastest, most comprehensive self-assessment tool in the market, Humantelligence measures 28 psychometric characteristics in just under 12 minutes -- helping people quickly and easily understand the what, why, and how of their work -- through actionable insights into their communication, leadership, teaching and learning styles, as well as motivations and behaviors. Fluenzy is launching the first global professional online training that addresses the ever-changing intricacies of the new hybrid work environment and provides access to a global network of business consultants in order to help enterprises better navigate the challenges in front of them. With Humantelligence, Fluenzy offers better personalization of its course options and consulting services.
"At Fluenzy, we understand that in the increasingly complex world of the Future of Work, technology such as Zoom, Webex, Microsoft Teams and other platforms connect devices to devices, but do not build the person-to-person connection," said Jeff Kahn, founder and CEO of Beyond Remotely. "Our goal is to help people and organizations succeed in a continuously evolving work environment. We believe that the data from Humantelligence will be a critical and unique way to develop individualized, adaptive training journeys, including tailored micro courses, consultant advice and certification in a single marketplace dedicated to the Future of Work. This partnership lays a strong foundation for helping both organizations and individuals thrive in hybrid work environments."
Humantelligence is the leading cloud-based platform for the accurate measurement of culture, from individuals and teams to overall corporate culture. It provides the culture and talent intelligence needed to measure, manage, and hire for fit, optimize collaboration while reducing turnover, and build engaged high-performing teams across the organization. What sets Humantelligence apart is its ability to leverage emotional intelligence (EQ) data to empower more inclusive communication and effective collaboration.
In leveraging insights from talent profiles to intentionally build a culture that supports remote and hybrid work models, clients -- including Lyft, Bank of the West, Ashley Furniture, AFLAC and others -- have improved performance, team collaboration and the customer experience.
"This partnership reinforces our deep commitment to helping people discover the roles and companies that best align with their cognitive behaviors, motivators, and ideal work styles," said Juan Betancourt, CEO of Humantelligence. "It's a privilege to serve the Beyond Remotely community, because when people better understand their success factors and are more deeply engaged in their work, they're able to collaborate more effectively and perform better, while organizations reduce turnover, improve productivity, and strengthen culture -- it's a win-win for everyone."
The partnership with Beyond Remotely supports Humantelligence's broader vision to empower people and companies with the data needed to make meaningful improvements across all levels of an organization. In the future, insights gained through these assessments can be used to help companies hire candidates for better culture fit or to fill gaps, primarily in remote working environments.
Beyond Remotely's mission is to provide an online global resource marketplace, offering micro courses, world-class consultants, assessment tools, and certifications to help both enterprises and individuals become fluent in the new Future of Work. Through our extensive global network of corporate, political and academic leaders, we have access to the best and brightest, sharing their insights on how we can improve the usage of virtual platforms as well as scaling-up remote work teams without losing the conversational capacities that enterprises require in order to succeed in the new hybrid office reality.
Humantelligence (HT) is the leading cloud-based platform for the accurate measurement of culture at every level of an organization, from individuals and teams to overall corporate culture. HT has the quickest, most comprehensive self-assessment that measures behaviors, motivators, and work energizers so that leaders have the culture and talent intelligence needed to measure, manage, and hire for fit, optimize collaboration while reducing turnover, and build engaged high-performing teams across the organization.
