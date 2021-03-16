MIAMI, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Humantelligence, a pioneer in culture intelligence and leader in self-assessment and recruitment technology, recently partnered with tech career and recruiting hub Dice, a DHI Group (NYSE: DHX) brand, to provide technologists access to Humantelligence's self-assessment -- which reveals actionable insights around motivators, behaviors and ideal work styles. Dice empowers informed connections between highly skilled technologists and the recruiters and hiring organizations looking to fill their most important tech roles. With this partnership, job seekers can take Humantelligence's 12-minute self-assessment for free -- enabling more informed career choices and placements.
"This partnership reinforces our deep commitment to helping people discover the roles and companies that best align with their cognitive behaviors, motivators, and ideal work styles," said Juan Betancourt, CEO of Humantelligence. "Dice houses more than 80,000 tech job listings per month, serving more than 9 million registered technology professionals with nearly 1.5 million unique visitors each month. It's a privilege to serve such a large community, because we know that when people better understand their success factors and are more deeply engaged in their work, organizations reduce turnover, improve productivity, and strengthen culture -- it's a win-win for everyone."
As the fastest, most comprehensive self-assessment tool in the market, Humantelligence measures 28 psychometric characteristics in just under 12 minutes -- helping people quickly and easily understand the what, why, and how of their work. With a downloadable talent profile, Dice technologists now have insight into their communication, leadership, teaching, and learning styles, motivations and behaviors, and most importantly, actionable recommendations for continuous self development.
"At Dice, we're committed to unlocking new capabilities, insights, and value for our members and the broader technology community," said Christian Dwyer, Chief Product Officer of DHI Group, Inc., parent company of Dice. "Our goal is to help technologists find the first or next step in their career path; we're thrilled to be able to offer the data from Humantelligence, as psychometrics are integral to helping people leverage their strengths and to finding the kinds of opportunities that best align with their professional motivators and career goals. This partnership lays a strong foundation for helping both organizations and individuals find the right fit."
The partnership with Dice supports Humantelligence's broader vision to empower people and companies with the data needed to make meaningful improvements across all levels of an organization. In the future, insights gained through these assessments can be used to help companies hire candidates for better culture fit and enhancement or to fill gaps. As a global provider of culture intelligence solutions in the areas of individual and team assessment, recruitment, talent development, and employee engagement, Humantelligence serves hundreds of organizations in developing an intentional approach to building culture based on data they can trust.
Take the Humantelligence 12-minute self-assessment that uncovers actionable insights around your motivators, behaviors and ideal work styles.
Humantelligence is the leading cloud-based platform for the accurate measurement of culture at every level of an organization, from individuals and teams to overall corporate culture. HT has the quickest, most comprehensive behavioral science assessment that measures behaviors, motivators, and ideal work styles so that leaders have the culture and talent intelligence needed to measure, manage, and hire for fit, optimize collaboration while reducing turnover, and build engaged high-performing teams across the organization. To learn more, visit http://www.humantelligence.com.
Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands -- Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers — enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at http://www.dhigroupinc.com.
Media Contact
Victoria Guzzo, Humantelligence, +1 708-250-4622, vic.guzzo@humantelligence.com
Kristianna Sanders, Dice, 303-562-0337, kristianna.sanders@dice.com
SOURCE Humantelligence