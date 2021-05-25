SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hummingbird RegTech, a provider of anti-money laundering (AML) compliance technology, announced its selection as a member of the American FinTech Council (AFC). As an AFC member, Hummingbird will work with other industry leaders to ensure responsible innovation and shape a more tech-centric, outcomes-oriented, and efficient approach to compliance.
The AFC was formed in March 2021 as the leading unified voice of the fintech industry. With more than 50 members across banking, lending, RegTech, wealth management, and other fintech segments, the AFC will advance pro-consumer policies consistent with its principles of financial inclusion, racial equity and embracing regulation to promote responsible innovation.
"The financial services industry is increasingly a technology business," said Matt Van Buskirk, Co-founder and CEO of Hummingbird. "This requires a re-imagining of the entire regulatory framework which represents an opportunity to reorient to effectiveness over process. Hummingbird is excited to help spearhead efforts to ensure that the sector continues to grow safely and delivers on its promise of better access, better capabilities, at a better price to consumers."
"We are excited to welcome Hummingbird to the American Fintech Council," said Garry Reeder, CEO of AFC. "Hummingbird's expertise will help us ensure that the rapidly developing RegTech and compliance industry continue to advance pro-consumer policies consistent with our principles of financial inclusion, racial equity and embracing regulation to promote responsible innovation."
The explosive growth of the fintech space has also led to an evolution in how companies comply with regulatory obligations. By joining the AFC, Hummingbird hopes to promote dialogue and foster more conversations about modernizing financial services regulation.
For more information, visit hummingbird.co.
About Hummingbird
Hummingbird is designed to enhance anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing investigations. It reduces cumbersome paperwork, provides insightful analytics, and enables collaboration for compliance professionals and law enforcement agents. We're on a mission to turn the tables against criminals who pollute our financial system. Modern criminals are sophisticated, tech-savvy, and agile. The tools used to fight financial crimes should be, too. To learn more, please visit hummingbird.co or follow on Twitter @HummingbirdFin and LinkedIn.
About the American FinTech Council
The mission of the American Fintech Council is to promote an innovative, responsible, inclusive, customer-centric financial system. You can learn more at http://www.fintechcouncil.org.
Media Contact
Julie Craig, Hummingbird, +1 9173558959, press@hummingbird.co
SOURCE Hummingbird