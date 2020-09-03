Huntington_Logo.jpg

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora)

 By Huntington Bancshares Inc.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will be participating in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Monday, September 14, 2020.  Zach Wasserman, Chief Financial Officer, Richard Pohle, Chief Credit Officer, and Andy Harmening, Consumer & Business Banking Director, are scheduled to present virtually to analysts and investors at 12:00 PM ET.  They will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives.  The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information
 Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com).  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington
 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $118 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 12 Private Client Group offices, and 1,344 ATMs across seven Midwestern states.  Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.  Visit huntington.com for more information.

