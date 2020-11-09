Huntington_Logo.jpg

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora)

 By Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN; www.huntington.com) will be participating in the Bernstein Operational Decisions Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.  Rich Porrello, President, Vehicle Finance and Dealer Services, is scheduled to present virtually to analysts and investors at 8:00 AM ET.  He will discuss business, financial performance, and strategic initiatives.  The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information
Interested investors may access the live audio presentation in the investor relations section of Huntington's website (www.huntington.com).  A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $120 billion of assets and a network of 839 full-service branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,330 ATMs across seven Midwestern states.  Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.  Huntington also provides vehicle finance, equipment finance, national settlement, and capital market services that extend beyond its core states.  Visit huntington.com for more information.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.