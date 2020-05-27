STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group today announced that it is making changes to its Group Management with Brian Belanger taking on the role as acting Senior Vice President Business Development.
Brian Belanger, SVP Legal Affairs and General Counsel, will assume the additional role as acting SVP Business Development, effective from May 28, 2020. Brian replaces Per Ericson, who will leave Husqvarna Group on June 30 for a new external opportunity.
Henric Andersson, President & CEO of Husqvarna Group, noted: "Per has been a great asset to the team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his excellent contribution to the company over the years, both in his People & Organization and Business Development roles and wish him all the best for the future."
Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna Group is a global leading producer of outdoor power products and innovative solutions for forest, park and garden care. Products include chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers and ride-on lawn mowers. The Group is also the European leader in garden watering products and a global leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are sold under brands including Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah and Diamant Boart via dealers and retailers to consumers and professionals in more than 100 countries. Net sales in 2019 amounted to SEK 42bn and the Group has around 13,000 employees in 40 countries.
For more information please contact:
Johan Andersson
Director
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
+46-702-100-451
ir@husqvarnagroup.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-group-announces-changes-to-the-group-management-team,c3121283
The following files are available for download:
Press release (PDF)