GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 34.2% to RMB2,697.2 million (US$381.8 million), from RMB2,010.5 million for the same period of 2019.
  • Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB226.8 million (US$32.1 million) for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 86.2% from RMB121.8 million for the same period of 2019.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc.[1] was RMB351.0 million (US$49.7 million) for the second quarter of 2020, representing an increase of 106.0% from RMB170.4 million for the same period of 2019.
  • Average mobile MAUs[2] of Huya Live in the second quarter of 2020 reached 75.6 million, representing an increase of 35.2% from 55.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Average MAUs[3] of Huya Live in the second quarter of 2020 reached 168.5 million, representing an increase of 17.1% from 143.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.
  • Total number of paying users[4] of Huya Live in the second quarter of 2020 reached 6.2 million, representing an increase of 26.5% from 4.9 million in the second quarter of 2019.

[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net income attributable to HUYA Inc. before share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, and income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. For more information, refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] Refers to average monthly active users on our mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on our mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.

[3] Refers to average monthly active users on our platform. Average MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on our platform for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.

[4] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

"I'm glad to deliver a strong second quarter. Revenues for the period exceeded our expectations, further illustrating our growth potential," said Mr. Rongjie Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Huya. "Average mobile MAUs and MAUs in the second quarter reached 75.6 million and 168.5 million, respectively, demonstrating our commitment to expanding our user communities. With a healthy track record in both monetization and user growth, we expect to continue to broaden our user community as we strengthen our market leadership in the game live streaming industry."

Mr. Dong added, "Since Tencent became our largest shareholder, our cooperation has deepened in many aspects. For example, Huya's live streaming content is now available in an increasing number of Tencent's games and products, tapping into an expanded pool of viewers. We are in the process of building one-click streaming services within some of Tencent's games to attract more broadcasters. We are also rolling out the cooperation in various dimensions relating to e-sports tournaments. Additionally, we continued to diversify and enrich our product offerings in the second quarter. Harnessing the strengthened collaboration with Tencent and our product deployment strategy, we look forward to further user growth, engagement and monetization in 2020 and beyond." 

Ms. Catherine Liu, Chief Financial Officer of Huya, commented, "Our gross profit in the second quarter of 2020 grew by 71.3% year-over-year, reflecting our fast business growth and improved profitability. We also continued to enhance operating efficiencies. Our operating margin increased to 7.5% in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 3.4% in the second quarter of 2019, while our non-GAAP operating margin increased to 12.1%, compared to 5.8% in the second quarter of 2019. Our solid financial position supports our ability to make key investments in our future growth and deliver long-term shareholder value."

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 34.2% to RMB2,697.2 million (US$381.8 million), from RMB2,010.5 million for the same period of 2019.

Live streaming revenues increased by 33.5% to RMB2,565.1 million (US$363.1 million) for the second quarter of 2020, from RMB1,921.5 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in the number of paying users and the average spending per paying user on Huya Live. The increase in the number of paying users was primarily driven by the Company's user growth. The increase in the average spending per paying user was primarily driven by the enrichment and enhancement of content, products and services.

Advertising and other revenues increased by 48.6% to RMB132.2 million (US$18.7 million) for the second quarter of 2020, from RMB89.0 million for the same period of 2019, primarily driven by the increasing and diversifying advertiser base, mainly attributable to strengthened recognition of Huya's brand name in China's online advertising market.

Cost of revenues increased by 26.7% to RMB2,122.2 million (US$300.4 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB1,674.8 million for the same period of 2019, primarily attributable to the increase in revenue sharing fees and content costs, bandwidth costs and personnel-related costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs increased by 24.1% to RMB1,682.9 million (US$238.2 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB1,355.6 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to the increase in revenue sharing fees in relation to higher live streaming revenues, and increased spending in content creators, e-sports and self-produced content. The year-over-year increase was partially offset by benefits from economies of scale.

Bandwidth costs increased by 35.3% to RMB264.8 million (US$37.5 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB195.7 million for the same period of 2019, primarily due to an increase in bandwidth usage as a result of the Company's larger user base and enhanced live streaming video quality, partially offset by improved efficiency in bandwidth utilization through continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit increased by 71.3% to RMB575.0 million (US$81.4 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB335.7 million for the same period of 2019. Gross margin increased to 21.3% for the second quarter of 2020 from 16.7% for the same period of 2019.

Research and development expenses increased by 70.6% to RMB179.9 million (US$25.5 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB105.4 million for the same period of 2019, mainly attributable to increased personnel-related expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 4.2% to RMB114.5 million (US$16.2 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB119.6 million for the same period of 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower spending in marketing activities due to the impact of COVID-19, and partially offset by the increased personnel-related expenses. 

General and administrative expenses increased by 61.5% to RMB120.0 million (US$17.0 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB74.3 million for the same period of 2019, mainly due to the accelerated share-based compensation expenses recognized in April 2020 in the event of a change of control.

Operating income increased by 197.6% to RMB201.4 million (US$28.5 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB67.7 million for the same period of 2019. Operating margin increased to 7.5% for the second quarter of 2020 from 3.4% for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 180.0% to RMB325.6 million (US$46.1 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB116.3 million for the same period of 2019. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 12.1% for the second quarter of 2020 from 5.8% for the same period of 2019.

Income tax expenses increased by 137.1% to RMB51.3 million (US$7.3 million) for the second quarter of 2020 from RMB21.6 million for the same period of 2019.

Net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the second quarter of 2020 increased by 86.2% to RMB226.8 million (US$32.1 million), from RMB121.8 million for the same period of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. for the second quarter of 2020, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, increased by 106.0% to RMB351.0 million (US$49.7 million), from RMB170.4 million for the same period of 2019.

Diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB0.96 (US$0.14) for the second quarter of 2020, compared with RMB0.52 for the same period of 2019. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB1.49 (US$0.21) for the second quarter of 2020, compared with RMB0.73 for the same period of 2019.

Balance Sheets and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB10,745.1 million (US$1,520.9 million), compared with RMB10,316.7 million as of March 31, 2020. The increase was primarily due to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB512.2 million (US$72.5 million) for the second quarter of 2020.  

Recent Updates

In April 2020, the Company recognized RMB57.7 million (US$8.17 million) of share-based compensation expenses in its cost of revenues and operating expenses from the accelerated vesting schedule of Huya's pre-IPO options in the event of a change of control, pursuant to the Company's 2017 Share Incentive Plan and option agreements.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 11, 2020 (7:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 11, 2020).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below at least 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode, a unique registrant ID and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4287969

Once complete the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the Direct Event passcode and registrant ID as instructed to connect to the call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.huya.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until August 18, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Hong Kong, China:

+852-3051-2780

Replay Access Code:

4287969

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, and income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gain on fair value change of investments, and income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ordinary shares used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) gain on fair value change of investments, and (iii) income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (ii) gain on fair value change of investments and (iii) income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments, which both may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB7.0651 to US$1.00, the rate in effect as of June 30, 2020 as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
HUYA Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-20-2290-7829
E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc. 
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

 

 

 

HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)




As of December 31,


As of June 30,



2019


2020


2020



RMB


RMB


US$








Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


1,113,193


2,062,524


291,931

Restricted cash


1,392


6,175


874

Short-term deposits


6,743,445


6,284,593


889,526

Short-term investments


2,219,531


2,398,004


339,415

Accounts receivable, net


61,708


63,486


8,986

Amounts due from related parties


51,936


52,415


7,419

Prepayments and other current assets


400,615


408,489


57,818








Total current assets


10,591,820


11,275,686


1,595,969








Non-current assets







Deferred tax assets


45,816


99,182


14,038

Investments


379,424


430,551


60,941

Property and equipment, net


96,686


118,489


16,771

Intangible assets, net


45,085


66,078


9,353

Right-of-use assets, net


102,824


90,919


12,869

Prepayments and other non-current assets


104,895


96,751


13,694








Total non-current assets


774,730


901,970


127,666








Total assets


11,366,550


12,177,656


1,723,635








Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


3,725


34,714


4,913

Advances from customers and deferred revenue


845,966


560,789


79,375

Income taxes payable


26,051


83,223


11,779

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities


1,460,025


1,542,921


218,386

Amounts due to related parties


79,032


238,495


33,757

Lease liabilities due within one year


31,878


31,961


4,524








Total current liabilities


2,446,677


2,492,103


352,734








Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities


70,110


58,837


8,328

Deferred tax liabilities


-


540


76

Deferred revenue


164,913


196,990


27,882








Total non-current liabilities


235,023


256,367


36,286








Total liabilities


2,681,700


2,748,470


389,020








 

 

 

HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)




As of December 31,


As of June 30,



2019


2020


2020



RMB


RMB


US$








Shareholders' equity







Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
   750,000,000 shares authorized as of December
   31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively;
   67,101,314 and 70,054,088 shares issued and
   outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June
   30, 2020, respectively)


44


46


7

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
   200,000,000 shares authorized as of December
   31, 2019 and June 30, 2020, respectively;
   152,357,321 and 152,357,321 shares issued and
   outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and June
   30, 2020, respectively)


100


100


14

Additional paid-in capital


10,081,946


10,327,892


1,461,818

Statutory reserves


64,679


64,679


9,155

Accumulated deficit*


(1,986,054)


(1,591,137)


(225,211)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


524,135


627,606


88,832








Total shareholders' equity


8,684,850


9,429,186


1,334,615








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


11,366,550


12,177,656


1,723,635

*

On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASC326, "Financial Instruments-Credit Losses" using modified-retrospective transition
approach. Following the adoption of this guidance, a cumulative-effect adjustment accumulated deficit, amounting to RMB3.1 million,
was recognized as of January 1, 2020.

 

 

 

HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,
2019


March 31,
2020


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2019


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2020



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Net revenues















Live streaming


1,921,485


2,274,490


2,565,057


363,060


3,473,967


4,839,547


684,993

Advertising and others


88,976


137,458


132,187


18,710


167,972


269,645


38,166
















Total net revenues


2,010,461


2,411,948


2,697,244


381,770


3,641,939


5,109,192


723,159
















Cost of revenues(1)


(1,674,793)


(1,937,145)


(2,122,219)


(300,381)


(3,032,898)


(4,059,364)


(574,566)
















Gross profit


335,668


474,803


575,025


81,389


609,041


1,049,828


148,593
















Operating expenses(1)















Research and development expenses


(105,411)


(156,058)


(179,856)


(25,457)


(195,455)


(335,914)


(47,546)

Sales and marketing expenses


(119,592)


(106,536)


(114,520)


(16,209)


(197,756)


(221,056)


(31,288)

General and administrative expenses


(74,328)


(90,206)


(120,006)


(16,986)


(160,139)


(210,212)


(29,754)
















Total operating expenses


(299,331)


(352,800)


(414,382)


(58,652)


(553,350)


(767,182)


(108,588)
















Other income


31,332


11,327


40,710


5,762


40,196


52,037


7,365
















Operating income


67,669


133,330


201,353


28,499


95,887


334,683


47,370
















Interest and short-term investments income


75,021


85,740


77,714


11,000


129,606


163,454


23,135

Gain on fair value change of investments


-


2,160


-


-


-


2,160


306

Other non-operating expenses


-


(10,010)


-


-


-


(10,010)


(1,417)

Foreign currency exchange gains (losses), 
   net


787


(1,425)


(975)


(138)


413


(2,400)


(340)
















Income before income tax expenses


143,477


209,795


278,092


39,361


225,906


487,887


69,054
















Income tax expenses


(21,632)


(37,556)


(51,286)


(7,259)


(40,600)


(88,842)


(12,575)
















Income before share of loss in equity
   method investments, net of income taxes


121,845


172,239


226,806


32,102


185,306


399,045


56,479
















Share of loss in equity method investments, net
   of income taxes


(44)


(1,013)


(48)


(7)


(45)


(1,061)


(150)
















Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.


121,801


171,226


226,758


32,095


185,261


397,984


56,329
















Net income attributable to ordinary
   shareholders


121,801


171,226


226,758


32,095


185,261


397,984


56,329
















 

 

 

HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,

2019


March 31,

2020


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2019


June 30,

2020


June 30,

2020



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Net income per ADS*















    —Basic


0.56


0.78


1.02


0.14


0.88


1.80


0.26

    —Diluted


0.52


0.73


0.96


0.14


0.81


1.69


0.24

Net income per ordinary share















    —Basic


0.56


0.78


1.02


0.14


0.88


1.80


0.26

    —Diluted


0.52


0.73


0.96


0.14


0.81


1.69


0.24
















Weighted average number of ADS used in
  calculating net income per ADS















    —Basic


216,857,816


219,934,053


221,599,311


221,599,311


210,426,174


220,766,682


220,766,682

    —Diluted


234,004,023


236,044,992


236,295,396


236,295,396


227,772,954


236,183,381


236,183,381


*     Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.


(1)  Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:








Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,
2019


March 31,
2020


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2019


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2020



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Cost of revenues


4,270


14,880


15,707


2,223


8,290


30,587


4,329

Research and development expenses


13,931


36,323


35,195


4,982


25,755


71,518


10,123

Sales and marketing expenses


907


2,578


2,540


360


1,811


5,118


724

General and administrative expenses


29,501


40,050


70,784


10,019


80,579


110,834


15,688

 

 

 

HUYA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,
2019


March 31,
2020


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2019


June 30,
2020


June 30,
2020



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Gross profit


335,668


474,803


575,025


81,389


609,041


1,049,828


148,593

Share-based compensation expenses allocated
   in cost of revenues


4,270


14,880


15,707


2,223


8,290


30,587


4,329
















Non-GAAP gross profit


339,938


489,683


590,732


83,612


617,331


1,080,415


152,922
















Operating income


67,669


133,330


201,353


28,499


95,887


334,683


47,370

Share-based compensation expenses


48,609


93,831


124,226


17,584


116,435


218,057


30,864
















Non-GAAP operating income


116,278


227,161


325,579


46,083


212,322


552,740


78,234
















Net income attributable to HUYA Inc.


121,801


171,226


226,758


32,095


185,261


397,984


56,329

Gain on fair value change of investments


-


(2,160)


-


-


-


(2,160)


(306)

Share-based compensation expenses


48,609


93,831


124,226


17,584


116,435


218,057


30,864

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments


-


540


-


-


-


540


76
















Non-GAAP net income attributable to
   HUYA Inc.


170,410


263,437


350,984


49,679


301,696


614,421


86,963
















Net income attributable to ordinary
   shareholders


121,801


171,226


226,758


32,095


185,261


397,984


56,329

Gain on fair value change of investments


-


(2,160)


-


-


-


(2,160)


(306)

Share-based compensation expenses


48,609


93,831


124,226


17,584


116,435


218,057


30,864

Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments


-


540


-


-


-


540


76
















Non-GAAP net income attributable to
   ordinary shareholders


170,410


263,437


350,984


49,679


301,696


614,421


86,963
















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share















—Basic


0.79


1.20


1.58


0.22


1.43


2.78


0.39

—Diluted


0.73


1.12


1.49


0.21


1.32


2.60


0.37
















Non-GAAP net income per ADS















—Basic


0.79


1.20


1.58


0.22


1.43


2.78


0.39

—Diluted


0.73


1.12


1.49


0.21


1.32


2.60


0.37
















Weighted average number of ADS used in 
   calculating Non-GAAP net income per
   ADS















—Basic


216,857,816


219,934,053


221,599,311


221,599,311


210,426,174


220,766,682


220,766,682

—Diluted


234,004,023


236,044,992


236,295,396


236,295,396


227,772,954


236,183,381


236,183,381

 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.