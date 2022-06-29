Daybase, the hybrid work company, today announced the opening of its first location in Westchester County: Daybase Westchester.
HARRISON, N.Y., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daybase, the hybrid work company, today announced the opening of its first location in Westchester County: Daybase Westchester. This location will be the company's second in its expansion across the country. Daybase Westchester will be located at 326 Halstead Avenue in Harrison, New York. The company plans to officially open its doors on July 25 and has started accepting sign-ups for its "Founding Member Club" program.
"The future of work is here," said Daybase CEO, Joel Steinhaus. "In the past, individuals and companies alike did not have a professional-grade, locally available, on-demand option between home and the office. We created Daybase to solve this challenge and bring a long overdue alternative to the neighborhood."
Daybase, which was founded in 2020 in New York City, offers workers the benefits of the office experience but with first-of-its-kind convenience and flexibility. The company began the development of a national network of neighborhood coworking spots, opening its first location in Hoboken, N.J. in February.
Daybase Westchester comprises 4,981 square-feet of street-level retail space in a brand-new AvalonBay Communities development located directly adjacent to the Harrison Metro North train station.
Daybase Westchester will be open Monday through Friday and include access to on-site concierge services, unlimited office supplies, enterprise-grade WIFI and locally sourced coffee and tea.
Daybase is ideal for those looking to work closer to home, but not in their homes all the time. Monthly membership to the coworking space includes unlimited access to every Daylounge nationwide. Members and non-members alike have access to a variety of space types including individual workstations, private focus rooms, and larger meeting rooms designed for in-person collaboration and hybrid meetings, all bookable by the hour.
Now remote and hybrid workers who live nearby will be able to find the ideal space for focused work, hours-long blocks of video calls, or meetings with colleagues, all reserved easily through the Daybase mobile app. Whether needing a space for a handful of times each month, or on a consistent basis throughout the workweek, Daybase has flexible plans to support the perfect working schedule and give people more autonomy over their time.
Founding Membership offers a 50% discount for the first three months, starting at $25 per month, and provides unlimited Daylounge access and a range of credits for bookable spaces, as well as guest Daypasses.
Daybase was founded by former WeWork executives Joel Steinhaus and Doug Chambers. By partnering with AvalonBay Communities, Daybase is responding to the growing demand for flexible work space within multi-family, mixed-use, and retail developments across Westchester and the country.
A recent survey from "Pulse" and Stanford University found 78% of global workers want flexibility and 74% of U.S. companies are switching to hybrid work models.
About Daybase:
Daybase is a hybrid work company. We are dedicated to providing hybrid workers a better workday through a network of on-demand, professional-grade workspots, that are close to home, in neighborhoods and communities across the country. Daybase was founded in 2020 in New York City by a team of seasoned executives with experience in design, architecture, technology, construction, finance, enterprise workplace solutions and real estate. For more information, please visit http://www.daybase.co.
