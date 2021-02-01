WOOD DALE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYPERAMS, LLC announced the online auction of assets no longer needed in the operation of Dura Automotive Systems, a manufacturer of automotive components. The assets are located in four plants in Milan and Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; Stockton, Illinois; and Auburn Hills, Michigan. The Milan, Tennessee location will be a complete facility shutdown.
The online auction will include a variety of metal fabrication, wire braiding, cable manufacturing, flattening and trapezoid mills, and metalworking equipment, among other assets. Equipment highlights include four GCR wire stranders, four wire flattening mills, a Danly 600-ton straight-side press, a CCI 600-ton straight-side double crank press, eight extruder lines, six conduit coiler single and double spool machines, a JWI filter press, an Engel plastic injection molder, a Mohawk hydraulic automotive lift, a Greenard hydraulic press, and an optical comparator. The auction will also include spot welders, a variety of forklifts, as well as many fastener cabinets.
"This offering has equipment that can be utilized by a wide array of manufacturers and presents a great buying opportunity for those companies looking to replace equipment or add to their current operations," said HYPERAMS President Tom Pabst.
Assistant Director of Auction Services Jake Josko concurred, noting the online auction is an opportunity for businesses to take advantage of the excess machinery sale. "The Dura Automotive sale is a unique opportunity for HYPERAMS to utilize its global reach in monetizing a diverse assortment of machinery and equipment that is no longer needed in Dura's ongoing operations."
HYPERAMS is conducting the online auction of the assets through major industrial auction platform Bidspotter. Bidding for the auction has started. Lots will start closing February 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST. Inspections at the Milan, Tennessee and Stockton, Illinois locations will be by appointment only on February 9. All other locations can be inspected by appointment leading up to the auction. Bidders who wish to set up an inspection appointment at either the Milan or Lawrenceburg, Tennessee location should contact Rick at (618) 419-3654. Contact Jake at (847) 499-7030 to set up an inspection appointment for the Stockton, Illinois and Auburn Hills, Michigan locations.
For more details on this and other upcoming auctions, please visit http://www.HYPERAMS.com or contact Director of Auction Services Burdette Wilber at bwilber@hyperams.com or Assistant Director of Auction Services Jake Josko at jjosko@hyperams.com. If you are interested in discussing our auction and liquidation solutions, please contact Senior Vice President Gene Arenson at garenson@hyperams.com.
About HYPERAMS, LLC
HYPERAMS is a full-service auction, appraisal, retail liquidation, and reverse logistics firm. We specialize in assisting both distressed and healthy companies manage surplus assets by providing a complete asset disposition strategy. The Asset Disposition division focuses on investing in and monetizing assets through orderly liquidations and live and webcast auctions. The Appraisal division provides valuations of machinery & equipment and inventory in all industry verticals. HYPERAMS has performed thousands of appraisals, auctions, and store closings on behalf of financial institutions, restructuring professionals, private equity firms, and business owners. Our reputation is our best asset.
Bethany D Lennon, HYPERAMS, 2074064294, blennon@hyperams.com
