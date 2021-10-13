ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HyperAMS, LLC and Liquid Asset Partners, LLC are pleased to announce a new joint venture, HyperLiquid Retail Solutions, to focus on retail inventory and store closing liquidations. HyperLiquid will utilize decades of experience and specialties of both businesses to provide retail clients with more flexibility, lower costs, and scalable solutions for a variety of asset disposition needs.
The joint venture was recently formed after both businesses, which have successfully partnered for over 10 years on inventory and distribution center disposition projects, identified a need in the market for quality, affordable disposition services from highly experienced providers. Both HyperAMS and Liquid Asset Partners teams have over 50 years of combined experience leading retail store closings and distribution center liquidations for some of the largest retailers in North America. The new HyperLiquid venture will assist with a full suite of services including chain store closings, large inventory dispositions, retail fixture and distribution center equipment liquidations with removal, and wind-down advisory services.
"We understand that what matters most to our clients is the cash we generate for them and the quality of the service we provide. We believe that in many situations, our ability to provide more flexible and lower cost structures than many of the large retail services firms in the industry can produce a greater net recovery for those clients. Ultimately this is a better result for all stakeholders," said Tom Pabst, president of HyperAMS.
"This is a really cool opportunity for retailers, advisors, and attorneys to have another option for their large project needs," said Bill Melvin CEO of Liquid Asset Partners. "Both companies have a track record of success. The new HyperLiquid working together will provide a scalable team that can handle any size project and at lower costs. Both groups have managed and advised on projects with 100+ stores, and the combined experience and capabilities increase that. In this case, putting two good things together can lead to greater outcomes."
About HyperAMS, LLC
HyperAMS is a full-service auction, appraisal, retail liquidation, and reverse logistics firm. We specialize in assisting both distressed and healthy companies manage surplus assets by providing a complete asset disposition strategy. The Asset Disposition division focuses on investing in and monetizing assets through orderly liquidations and live and webcast auctions. The Appraisal division provides valuations of machinery & equipment and inventory in all industry verticals. HyperAMS has performed thousands of appraisals, auctions, and store closings on behalf of financial institutions, restructuring professionals, private equity firms, and business owners. Our reputation is our best asset.
About Liquid Asset Partners, LLC
Since 1974, Liquid Asset Partners' management team has worked with Banks, Retailers, Bankruptcy Courts, Trustees, Manufacturers, and Lenders. We make cash purchases or run commission-based disposition sales in Retail, Industrial, Wholesale, Motorsports & Equipment verticals. Our liquidation & appraisal division handles projects throughout North America and can be at most sites with only 48 hours' notice. Liquid's Finance group has assisted clients in high distress find solutions that no other lenders could provide. 'Seeing Value and Finding Solutions' is our key for your success.
