ATLANTA, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperion Mortgage announces the addition of Carol Lynn Upshaw, who joins as a Senior Mortgage Loan Originator, and Debra Arnold, who joins as a Loan Officer Assistant/Senior Processor.
"Carol Lynn has 25 years' experience in the mortgage industry and has been a Georgia Association of Mortgage Brokers (GAMB) 'Top Gun' for 14 consecutive years," says Charles B. (Charlie) Crawford, Jr., one of the founders and a board member of Hyperion Mortgage. "We're excited to add her expertise and industry leadership to our seasoned team and know firsthand how helpful she'll be to customers, as several of us have worked with her previously."
Hyperion Mortgage offers conventional, jumbo, FHA, VA, construction-to-permanent, home renovation, home equity (HELOC) loans, portfolio mortgages and more.
"I genuinely appreciate the opportunity to serve clients old and new in what you might call the 'old-fashioned way,' with tailored, high-touch service, along with the latest products and technology," Upshaw says. "I love the interaction with people and finding the mortgage solution that best suits their wants and needs."
Upshaw has a strong referral base and is an expert helping self-employed borrowers and newly divorced individuals. Initially, Hyperion Mortgage's focus will be in and from the Atlanta market. It is co-located with Hyperion Bank Atlanta, in Piedmont Center in the Buckhead area, Atlanta's financial district.
"Debra has a solid knowledge base and 35-plus years' experience in banking and finance, making her a great fit for our team of seasoned professionals," Upshaw says. "Too, she's naturally personable and comfortable with customers and their individual needs, which makes her adept at the high-touch service we're proud to provide."
Hyperion Mortgage, a unique joint venture between Hyperion Bank and First Community Mortgage, is designed to offer the highest localized level of service aligned to complement the existing best-in-class service provided by Hyperion Bank, with a breadth of loan products and competitive pricing.
"I look forward to working with an experienced pro like Carol Lynn and getting to know her many repeat customers as well as new ones," Arnold says.
Hyperion Mortgage, LLC promises comprehensive lending options, tailored personal service and local decision making. It also believes in educating customers to help borrowers achieve their financial goals, whether purchasing a home or refinancing. Available by appointment in the office, online or through the Hyperion Mortgage App 24/7. Download the app from the app store to complete a loan application, upload documents, or see the current status of your loan. 3525 Piedmont Rd, Suite 6-305, Atlanta 30305/Piedmont Center, Building 6. Hyperion Mortgage, LLC, NMLS #1949389/GA License #70666. 678-909-7575 or info@Hyperion-Mortgage.com. Equal Housing Lender. Offer of credit is subject to approval.
While based in Buckhead, Upshaw (NMLS #120888) serves customers across the Metro Atlanta area and beyond, including Florida and Alabama. She can be reached at 404-392-6578 and CarolLynn.Upshaw@Hyperion-Mortgage.com. Arnold (NMLS # 618432) can be reached at 470-898-6305 and Debra.Arnold@Hyperion-Mortgage.com.
Media inquiries:
B. Andrew (Drew) Plant
241060@email4pr.com
678-637-5532