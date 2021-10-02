SPARTANBURG, S.C., Oct. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hypersign is announcing a new partnership with Jabra. In this new era of hybrid life, social interaction and organizational flow are subject to the fast-paced changes the world now requires. That is where Hypersign picks up the torch. In collaboration with Jabra, Hypersign is changing the virtual into the physical. Jabra's expertise in audio and visual equipment enhances end-user virtual experiences while Hypersign's software takes presenters and audiences into new levels of high-quality hybrid engagement. As a global leader in audio technology, Jabra prioritizes quality care when creating and testing their products.
The partnership between Hypersign and Jabra results in the integration of professional technology designed for collaboration and presentation. Hypersign's Arena and the all-new Arena Mini are specifically designed for a presenter centric virtual or hybrid seminar. Virtual and hybrid learning and presenting are here to stay, so let Hypersign and Jabra enhance your technological experience. With broadcast quality audio visual equipment, streaming capabilities, and full control at the touch of your fingertips, Hypersign and Jabra are bringing you the presentation solution that exceeds standards. The Arena Mini and Jabra's Evolve2-40 headset are the perfect way to give both the presenter and their audiences a premium virtual experience.
Jabra's Evolve2 40 and Evolve2 85 create new standards for virtual meetings. With premium features such as noise cancellation and multiple microphones, the Evolve headsets contribute to clean, clear, and desirable meeting experiences. These headsets also feature a visual "do not disturb" setting for when you are on a call. HuddleUP is Hypersign's solution to virtual meetings. With HuddleUP, users have access to features such as an interactive whiteboard, integration with popular virtual meeting platforms such as Zoom and Webex, digital signage, and much more! Now featuring Jabra's PanaCast 50 camera, microphone, and sound bar, HuddleUP users will enjoy crisp audio, clean video, and advanced camera functions for a more personal experience.
About Hypersign:
Hypersign is a visual communication platform software company that specializes in user-driven digital signage, virtual meeting, and premiere virtual and hybrid presentation solutions. As a company, we strive to make visual communication an accessible function for you organization, while supporting your vision throughout your journey. Established in 2013, Hypersign's founder imagined the value of a digital signage platform that was both fast and simple, while realizing that users have a need and must take action. From humble beginnings, Hypersign has evolved from a single digital signage solution into what it is today — a software company with an entire ecosystem of integrated solutions and extensions. While Hypersign's roots are in South Carolina, its reach is national. Several expansive education, healthcare, and enterprise systems choose Hypersign as their visual communication platform solution. http://www.hypersign.com
About Jabra:
Jabra is a leader in engineering communications and sound solutions – innovating to empower both consumers and businesses. Proudly part of the GN Group, we are committed to letting people hear more, do more, and be more than they ever thought possible. Through sound and video, we help transform lives. Jabra engineering excellence leads the way, building on 150 years of pioneering work. This allows us to create integrated headsets and communications tools that help professionals work more productively; wireless headphones and earbuds that let consumers better enjoy calls, music, and media; and pioneering video conferencing solutions, enabling seamless collaboration between distributed teams. Jabra employs approx. 1,800 people worldwide, and reported annual revenue of DKK 6.2bn in 2019. The GN Group, founded in 1869, operates in 100 countries and delivers innovation, reliability, and ease of use. Today, GN employs 6,500 people, and is Nasdaq Copenhagen listed. GN makes life sound better. http://www.jabra.com
