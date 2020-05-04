hyster_yale_materials_handling_Logo.jpg

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

 By Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

CLEVELAND, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) will release its 2020 First Quarter financial results after the close of the market on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, and will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 to discuss its results for the 2020 first quarter. 

Conference Call:


Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Time:  


11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Telephone:


(833) 502-0475 (Toll Free) or (236) 714-2221 (International)



Conference ID: 4059977



(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

For Replay Call:


(800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)



Conference ID: 4059977

This call will also be broadcast live and available for replay over the Internet. For those not planning to ask a question of management, the Company recommends listening via the webcast. To access the webcast of the call, go to www.hyster-yale.com.  Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. 

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications.  The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names.  Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names.  Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal).  For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

###

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.