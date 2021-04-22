NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hytch, LLC, a technology platform created to motivate smarter mobility decisions, is announcing a new partnership with ForestPlanet to plant a tree for every 50 miles someone drives. Now, driving anywhere for any reason, people can plant a new forest because they tracked that trip with the award winning Hytch Rewards app.
Over the last three years, primarily on work related commuting, Hytch members have earned carbon offsets equal to the air cleaning capacity of more than 127,000 trees.
"The pandemic stopped us from moving, which gave us all a peek at clearer skies and cleaner air," said Mark A. Cleveland, co-founder and CEO of Hytch Rewards. "This is our opportunity to make a new connection between driving to work, which we just need to do, and a really creative way to revitalize our environment. As we get moving again, Hytch provides a free and easy way to keep our positive momentum. Forward looking businesses sponsor the app so trees get planted when you log trips. It's that simple."
With today's distributed workforce, people are working from home, occasionally reporting to an office or going to an essential worksite every day. Everything remains in flux. Employers use the Hytch platform as a creative way to engage teams and organize around a simple, powerful initiative. "Hytch Rewards makes it easy for people to participate and have a big impact on defending the environment each time they drive," said Hank Dearden, Executive Director of ForestPlanet. "Employers get one system that works for every member of the team, with a tree planted every 50 miles their people log using the Hytch App. It's a super cool idea that gets everyone involved."
About ForestPlanet
ForestPlanet, a 501(c)3 organization that supports large scale, low-cost reforestation efforts all over the world. We help plant trees in regions where they have the greatest positive impact on the soil, the environment and communities in peril.
About Hytch
Hytch Rewards is a mobility incentive platform that lets users earn credit for planting trees, and separately gain access to cash rewards in sponsored areas. Employers and communities use Hytch to connect people to job opportunities and critical services, engage employees in corporate social responsibility initiatives, and promote the habits of sharing a ride, walking, biking or using mass transit. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hytch was recognized as the Nashville Technology Council's Emerging Company of the Year, has received the Tennessee Governor's Environmental Stewardship Award and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation's Sustainable Transportation Award.
Find Hytch on Social Media:
Media Contact
Mark Cleveland, Hytch Rewards, +1 6155199294, press@hytch.me
David Kent, Hytch Rewards, 5419908827, dkent@hytch.me
SOURCE Hytch Rewards