FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total April sales of 33,968 units, a 39% decrease compared with April 2019. Retail sales declined 28%, while fleet sales were down 74% and represented 10% of total volume. Monthly sales results were better than early industry predictions that forecasted an 80% decline in April.
Hyundai sold 30,468 retail units in April, up 6% compared with March 2020. Hyundai's SUVs represented 67% of the total retail mix. Tucson was the strongest performing Hyundai model with retail sales increasing 7% year-over-year.
Tucson achieved a significant milestone in April, exceeding 1 million total sales in the U.S. First introduced in 2004, Tucson has gone on to be one of Hyundai's most popular vehicles and was the second highest selling model in 2019. Now in its third generation, Tucson continues to attract buyers with its refreshed designed and extensive comfort, safety and technology features.
April Sales Summary
Apr-20
Apr-19
2020 YTD
2019 YTD
Hyundai
33,968
55,420
164,843
203,005
"The COVID-19 global pandemic significantly disrupted the U.S. auto industry in April, but Hyundai sales showed some resiliency thanks to the ingenuity of our dealers and being first to market with robust customer assistance programs," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Sales varied significantly across regions. We focused on supporting sales in areas that transitioned from showroom retail to digital and contactless retail sales and service. We look forward to supporting our dealers and customers as cities, counties and states slowly re-open and we begin returning to work after this tragic pandemic."
Hyundai Assurance Job Loss Protection Extension
Hyundai is providing peace of mind by extending the Assurance Job Loss Protection program through May 17. The industry-first program covers up to six months of payments for Hyundai owners who purchased or leased a Hyundai vehicle between March 14 and May 17, 2020 if they lose their job due to COVID-19 this year. The program is executed in partnership with Insurian and for more details visit HyundaiUSA.com. Hyundai customers can also depend on other Assurance programs, including Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty.
Hyundai's Retail Operations and Safety Practices
Hyundai dealers across the country enhanced their safety measures and adapted their businesses to comply with social distancing guidelines by leveraging Shopper Assurance and Hyundai's Click to Buy capability.
Hyundai dealers have implemented thorough cleaning and disinfection practices for all facilities and vehicles going to customers, while increasing digital communication between the customer and dealer staff. More than 95% of all Hyundai dealers offer digital retailing and most will deliver new vehicles to customers' homes. For service or repair, almost all of Hyundai dealers will pick up and drop off the customers' vehicles.
Hyundai also salutes its dealers who have helped their hometowns and communities by providing complimentary maintenance for first responders, loaning service vehicles, and delivering critical supplies.
April Product and Corporate Activities
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Actions: In response to this global crisis, Hyundai has taken numerous actions to help employees, customers, dealers and healthcare providers, all of which can be found on HyundaiNews.com and HyundaiUSA.com
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Donations: Hyundai's non-profit organization, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, donated $4.3 million and 65,000 COVID-19 tests to 22 children's hospitals and institutions across the country for drive thru testing centers
- Global Warranty Extension: Hyundai owners in the U.S. with a 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty or a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty that is expiring between March and June 2020, will have their warranty extended to June 30, 2020
- New Vehicles: Hyundai pulled the virtual sheet off of the upcoming Veloster N with a new DCT transmission and previewed the all-new 2021 Elantra N Line
- Safety Awards: The 2020 Palisade, Sonata and Sonata Hybrid all received Five-Star Safety Ratings from NHTSA
- Product Awards: The Kona Electric was acknowledged as the Best Small Family Car in the inaugural TopGear Electric Awards and was named Best Electric Vehicle by U.S. News & World Report, who also recognized Ioniq Hybrid with its Best Hybrid Car award
- Earth Day: For the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, Hyundai released a "How it Works" video for its NEXO fuel cell SUV and globally premiered a new film with the global K-pop group, BTS
Model Sales
Vehicle
Apr-20
Apr-19
2020 YTD
2019 YTD
Accent
736
2,834
5,543
9,615
Elantra
7,536
16,586
33,281
52,698
Ioniq
422
1,211
3,944
4,521
Kona
3,114
5,154
18,288
23,551
Nexo
3
19
54
79
Palisade
3,331
0
20,420
0
Santa Fe
5,602
10,746
25,504
39,429
Sonata
3,428
8,634
19,030
30,154
Tucson
8,438
8,682
32,173
37,513
Veloster
541
1,554
2,623
5,445
Venue
817
0
3,983
0
Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
