FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total August sales of 58,361 units, an 8% decline compared with August 2019. Retail sales were down 2%. Hyundai fleet sales were down 63% and represented 4% of total volume. There were three additional selling days in August 2019 and Labor Day holiday weekend sales were included in last year's August numbers. On a daily selling rate basis, Hyundai retail sales increased 7% year over year. Industry forecasts predicted a 20% drop in total sales for the entire industry.
"Despite a down market, our SUVs continue to drive sales and deliver results for us and our dealers," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "Our entire line up performed well, but Palisade led the pack and is one of the fastest selling vehicles in the industry. Sonata sales were up, because customers still want great, high-quality, safe sedans."
Despite this month's sale decline, Hyundai has increased its retail market share nearly a full percentage point on the year, the biggest gain in the industry.
Hyundai sold 55,915 retail units in August, with SUVs representing 67% of the total retail mix. Hyundai SUV retail sales grew 8%. Retail sales of the flagship SUV Palisade were up 56%, while Kona retail sales jumped 22%, establishing new August total and retail sales records. Sonata retail sales increased 11% in August as research from Cars.com found that 41% of shoppers were in the market for sedans, higher than SUVs and crossovers (39%).
August Sales Summary
Aug-20
Aug-19
2020 YTD
2019 YTD
Hyundai
58,361
63,737
388,635
454,405
August Product and Corporate Activities
- IONIQ Brand Launch: Hyundai unveiled its global IONIQ brand, opening a new chapter as a leader in electrified mobility.
- Elantra N Reveal: The all-new Elantra N is designed and engineered to deliver enhanced driving performance to the bold all-new Elantra that is arriving at U.S. dealers in Q4.
- IIHS TOP SAFETY PICKS: The Venue was awarded an IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK, bringing Hyundai's total to 10 award-winning vehicles, tied for the most in the industry.
- IMSA Racing Success: Hyundai's racing partner, Bryan Herta Autosport, scored its third straight 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge victory and second straight podium sweep.
- Personnel Additions: Hyundai further strengthened its leadership team adding Olabisi Boyle as the new vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy and Fred DePerez as the vice president of Product Line Management and Sales Planning.
Model Sales
Vehicle
Aug-20
Aug-19
2020 YTD
2019 YTD
Accent
1,135
1,577
10,967
18,313
Elantra
9,135
14,305
66,868
110,855
Ioniq
879
2,152
8,143
12,642
Kona
7,998
6,385
45,842
49,851
Nexo
25
34
117
174
Palisade
7,983
5,115
52,842
9,962
Santa Fe
9,129
10,828
61,854
88,043
Sonata
7,965
8,231
45,088
62,339
Tucson
11,632
13,985
80,495
92,568
Veloster
836
1,125
5,984
9,658
Venue
1,644
0
10,435
0
Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com
Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram