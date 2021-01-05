Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total December sales of 66,278 units, a 2% increase compared with December 2019. December retail sales were up 12%. Hyundai December fleet sales were down 34%.

Hyundai sold 57,777 retail units in December, with SUVs representing 70% of the total retail mix. Retail sales rose for every Hyundai SUV model: Venue (+108%), Kona (+11%), Tucson (+10%), Santa Fe (+27% and its best December ever) and Palisade (+46%). Eco-friendly vehicle retail sales grew 92% with Ioniq up 101% and Sonata Hybrid up 409%.

Q4 and 2020 Year End Sales
In Q4, Hyundai sold a total of 178,844 units, a 2% decline and 155,584 retail units, a 3% increase compared with Q4 2019. For the year, Hyundai sold 622,269 total vehicles, a 10% decline compared with 2019. Hyundai SUVs set an all-time annual record with 402,661 total units sold, a 9% increase. On the retail front, Hyundai sold 565,022 retail units for a 1% gain.

"We have to give a lot of credit to our Hyundai dealers. It was their ingenuity and resiliency that sustained us through this challenging year and positioned the company for future growth," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We were leaders in retail and total market share gain for the year thanks to quick action by the entire company and one of the strongest product lineups in the industry."

Total Sales Summary


Dec-20

Dec-19

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

2020 YTD

2019 YTD

Hyundai

66,278

64,720

178,844

182,415

622,269

688,771

December Product and Corporate Activities

  • Strategy 2025: Hyundai Motor Company updated the roadmap for its future business strategy
  • Elantra Awards: Elantra was named a finalist for the prestigious 2021 North American Car of the Year award and was selected as the Car of the Year by the Detroit Free Press
  • 2021 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards: Santa Fe, Kona Electric and Elantra received Best Buy Awards from Kelley Blue Book
  • 2021 Palisade TSP+: The 2021 Palisade received a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) award from IIHS, giving Hyundai the most combined TSP+ and TSP rated vehicles in the industry
  • 2021 IMSA Pilot Challenge: Hyundai announced a three-car commitment to the 2021 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season with the new Elantra N TCR model

Model Total Sales

Vehicle

Dec-20

Dec-19

Q4 2020

Q4 2019

2020 YTD

2019 YTD

Accent

1,559

2,311

3,660

5,613

15,975

25,628

Elantra

10,849

18,720

30,372

49,625

105,475

175,094

Ioniq

2,039

1,164

4,331

5,428

13,570

19,574

Kona

8,349

6,678

23,440

18,188

76,253

73,326

Nexo

13

15

70

70

208

267

Palisade

8,123

5,654

22,078

15,279

82,661

28,736

Santa Fe

12,500

10,350

30,337

31,054

100,757

127,373

Sonata

8,059

7,105

23,871

19,098

76,997

87,466

Tucson

11,881

11,224

32,518

34,520

123,657

137,381

Veloster

267

712

1,006

2,463

7,591

12,849

Venue

2,639

787

7,161

1,077

19,125

1,077

Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

