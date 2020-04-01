FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total March sales of 35,118 units, a 43% decrease in comparison with March 2019. This result was due to the substantial business disruptions across Hyundai's organization and the entire automotive industry from the COVID-19 global pandemic. Fleet sales were down 54% in March and represented 18% of total volume.
Despite overall sales growing 11% in January and February combined, Hyundai sold a total of 130,875 units in Q1, a decrease of 11% compared with Q1 2019.
Hyundai's retail sales also dropped by 39% in March. While January and February retail sales increased by a combined 24%, Hyundai sold 114,062 retail units in Q1, declining 2% in comparison with Q1 2019.
March Sales Summary
Mar-20
Mar-19
2020 YTD (Q1)
2019 YTD (Q1)
Hyundai
35,118
61,177
130,875
147,585
"It goes without saying that the entire world is facing a tremendous challenge that is having a significant impact on business and our normal way of life," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "At Hyundai, we are first and foremost focused on the safety and security of our employees, dealers, customers and communities, and we are doing everything we can to help society. Hyundai has been through difficult situations before and we know our resiliency and strength will allows us to emerge stronger than ever. We know tough days are ahead but we're doing all we can to position the company to survive this and return to the growth trajectory we've been on."
March Product and Corporate Activities
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) Actions: In response to this global crisis, Hyundai has taken numerous actions to help employees, customers, dealers and healthcare providers, all of which can be found on HyundaiNews.com
- Hyundai Hope On Wheels Donation: Hyundai's non-profit organization, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, donated $2.2 million to help set up COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Centers at 11 children's hospitals throughout the U.S.
- Hyundai Job Loss Assurance Protection Program: To assist customers and dealers in this extraordinary time, Hyundai relaunched its Assurance Job Loss Protection program that provides six months of payment relief for new customers who lose their job, 0% financing and four months of deferred payments on select new models, and three months of payment deferrals for current Hyundai Motor Finance customers
- Women in STEM Scholarship: To celebrate International Women's Day, Hyundai introduced the Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship to help the next generation of women leaders
- 2021 Elantra Global Reveal: On March 17, Hyundai officially launched its all-new 2021 Elantra and Elantra Hybrid at The Lot Studios in West Hollywood with a special event that was broadcast around the world
- Prophecy Concept: In early March, Hyundai Motor Company unveiled its new 'Prophecy' Concept EV, showcasing the key elements of its styling and technology
- Autotrader Recognitions: Autotrader named two all-new Hyundai models, the Palisade SUV and the Sonata, among its Best New Cars for 2020
Model Sales
Vehicle
Mar-20
Mar-19
2020 YTD (Q1)
2019 YTD (Q1)
Accent
1,196
3,166
4,807
6,781
Elantra
7,430
15,866
25,745
36,112
Ioniq
763
1,323
3,522
3,310
Kona
3,874
7,015
15,174
18,397
Nexo
7
20
51
60
Palisade
3,934
0
17,089
0
Santa Fe
6,358
10,929
19,902
28,683
Sonata
3,957
8,827
15,602
21,520
Tucson
6,073
11,976
23,735
28,831
Veloster
575
2,055
2,082
3,891
Venue
951
0
3,166
0
