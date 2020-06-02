FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 57,619 units, a 13% decrease compared with May 2019. Retail sales grew 5% despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Fleet sales were down 79% and represented 5% of total volume. Hyundai's monthly sales results were significantly better than industry predictions that forecasted a 33% decline in May.
Hyundai sold 54,719 retail units in May, a substantial increase of 80% compared with the prior month, April 2020. Hyundai's SUVs represented 71% of the total retail mix, an all-time high. Tucson set an all-time monthly retail sales record, selling nearly 15,000 units for an increase of 23%. Santa Fe retail sales were up 1% and Palisade established a new overall and retail monthly sales record.
May Sales Summary
May-20
May-19
2020 YTD
2019 YTD
Hyundai
57,619
66,121
222,462
269,126
"We were able to achieve a remarkable retail sales rebound thanks to our dealer partners, implementation of digital retail tools and providing customers with the right offers," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We've also equipped our dealers with resources to ensure we are taking the necessary precautions to keep vehicles and facilities clean. Our inventory pipeline is in a good place as Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has been up and running since May 4. We're optimistic for the months ahead."
May Product and Corporate Activities
- Clean Assurance: Hyundai provided its dealer body with Clean Assurance guidelines to help safeguard the health of its customers and employees
- Healing Through Music: Musicians On Call and Hyundai Hope On Wheels partnered to have national recording artists deliver the healing power of music to patients and caregivers with surprise, once-in-a-lifetime virtual performances
- Best Non-Luxury CPO Program: For the third year in a row, Hyundai was identified as having the Best Non-Luxury Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program by Autotrader
- Best Car for Graduates: Autotrader also selected the Kona as one of the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates
- Sonata Hybrid Pricing: Hyundai released pricing for its all-new Sonata Hybrid, starting at $27,750 for the Sonata Hybrid Blue and $35,300 for the Sonata Hybrid Limited
- Marketing Initiatives: Hyundai collaborated with Tastemade to create the original programming series "Unadventurers," while Hyundai Motor Company announced a multi-picture promotional partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment
Model Sales
Vehicle
May-20
May-19
2020 YTD
2019 YTD
Accent
1,512
2,659
7,055
12,274
Elantra
7,608
15,733
40,889
68,431
Ioniq
626
1,471
4,570
5,992
Kona
6,536
7,197
24,824
30,748
Nexo
10
19
64
98
Palisade
7,866
0
28,286
0
Santa Fe
9,549
13,807
35,053
53,236
Sonata
5,852
8,599
24,882
38,753
Tucson
15,552
15,616
47,725
53,129
Veloster
858
1,020
3,481
6,465
Venue
1,650
0
5,633
0
Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
