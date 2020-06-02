Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total May sales of 57,619 units, a 13% decrease compared with May 2019. Retail sales grew 5% despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Fleet sales were down 79% and represented 5% of total volume. Hyundai's monthly sales results were significantly better than industry predictions that forecasted a 33% decline in May.

Hyundai sold 54,719 retail units in May, a substantial increase of 80% compared with the prior month, April 2020. Hyundai's SUVs represented 71% of the total retail mix, an all-time high. Tucson set an all-time monthly retail sales record, selling nearly 15,000 units for an increase of 23%. Santa Fe retail sales were up 1% and Palisade established a new overall and retail monthly sales record.

May Sales Summary


May-20

May-19

2020 YTD

2019 YTD

Hyundai

57,619

66,121

222,462

269,126

"We were able to achieve a remarkable retail sales rebound thanks to our dealer partners, implementation of digital retail tools and providing customers with the right offers," said Randy Parker, vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We've also equipped our dealers with resources to ensure we are taking the necessary precautions to keep vehicles and facilities clean. Our inventory pipeline is in a good place as Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama has been up and running since May 4. We're optimistic for the months ahead."

May Product and Corporate Activities

  • Clean Assurance: Hyundai provided its dealer body with Clean Assurance guidelines to help safeguard the health of its customers and employees
  • Healing Through Music: Musicians On Call and Hyundai Hope On Wheels partnered to have national recording artists deliver the healing power of music to patients and caregivers with surprise, once-in-a-lifetime virtual performances
  • Best Non-Luxury CPO Program: For the third year in a row, Hyundai was identified as having the Best Non-Luxury Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Program by Autotrader
  • Best Car for Graduates: Autotrader also selected the Kona as one of the 10 Best Cars for Recent College Graduates
  • Sonata Hybrid Pricing: Hyundai released pricing for its all-new Sonata Hybrid, starting at $27,750 for the Sonata Hybrid Blue and $35,300 for the Sonata Hybrid Limited
  • Marketing Initiatives: Hyundai collaborated with Tastemade to create the original programming series "Unadventurers," while Hyundai Motor Company announced a multi-picture promotional partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment

Model Sales

Vehicle

May-20

May-19

2020 YTD

2019 YTD

Accent

1,512

2,659

7,055

12,274

Elantra

7,608

15,733

40,889

68,431

Ioniq

626

1,471

4,570

5,992

Kona

6,536

7,197

24,824

30,748

Nexo

10

19

64

98

Palisade

7,866

0

28,286

0

Santa Fe

9,549

13,807

35,053

53,236

Sonata

5,852

8,599

24,882

38,753

Tucson

15,552

15,616

47,725

53,129

Veloster

858

1,020

3,481

6,465

Venue

1,650

0

5,633

0

Hyundai Motor America
At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

