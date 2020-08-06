SHANGHAI and GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (the "Company") (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that it will report financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Monday, August 31, 2020, and host a conference call to discuss the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
I-Mab will host a live conference call and webcast on August 31, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Participants must register in advance of the conference call. Details are as follows:
Registration Link:
Conference ID:
8959387
Upon registering, each participant will receive a dial-in number, Direct Event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.
A webcast replay will be archived on the Company's website for one year after the conclusion of the call at http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com.
A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. To access the replay, please call +1-855-452-5696 (U.S.), +61-2-8199-0299 (International), 400-632-2162 (Mainland China), or 800-963-117 (Hong Kong). The conference ID number for the replay is 8959387.
About I-Mab
I-Mab (Nasdaq: IMAB) is a dynamic, global biotech company exclusively focused on developing biologics of novel or highly differentiated in the therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The Company's mission is to bring transformational medicines to patients through innovation. I-Mab's innovative pipeline of more than 10 clinical and pre-clinical stage drug candidates is driven by the Company's Fast-to-PoC (Proof-of-Concept) and Fast-to-Market development strategies through internal R&D and global partnerships. The Company is on track to become a fully integrated end-to-end global biopharmaceutical company with cutting-edge discovery platforms, proven preclinical and clinical development expertise, and world-class GMP manufacturing capabilities. I-Mab has offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Maryland, United States. For more information, please visit http://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com
