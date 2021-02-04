NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), the digital media and marketing trade association, today announced that Snap Inc. Co-Founder and CEO Evan Spiegel and Jeremi Gorman, Chief Business Officer, will join a fast-growing list of industry, health, and government leaders at their Annual Leadership Meeting (ALM) on March 8-12.
"Snap has uncovered new and rapidly-emerging consumer behaviors to redefine how we think about video, commerce, communications and entertainment," said David Cohen, CEO, IAB. "We've specifically chosen speakers from companies in dynamic businesses, with leaders who know how critical it is to double down on innovation in challenging times. ALM is the indispensable industry event where the entire media ecosystem — brands, agencies, regulatory, literally everybody — gathers to set the agenda for the future. The perspectives from our new speakers will provide insightful guidance."
The new speakers join a fast-growing list of luminaries including:
- Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health (NIH)
- Mark Read, CEO, WPP
- Scott Rosenberg, SVP and GM, Roku
- Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder and CEO, Snap Inc.
- Jeremi Gorman, Chief Business Officer, Snap Inc.
- Bonin Bough, Chief Growth Officer, Triller
- Andre Pinard, Director, Communities, Mindset and Culture, Adidas
- Belinda J. Smith, CEO, Americas m/Six
- Karima Zmerli, PhD, U.S. Chief Data Sciences Officer, Wavemaker
- In addition, attendees will have a ringside seat to the hotly anticipated debate between Terence Kawaja, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, LUMA Partners, and Geoff Ramsey, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, Insider Intelligence
ALM will be a virtual week-long summit including keynote addresses, town hall discussions, and interactive roundtables, as well as an invite-only leadership session. The event offers the only truly comprehensive view of the interlocking challenges and opportunities that lie ahead:
- The demise of third-party cookies
- Defining the future of privacy, accountability and addressability
- The explosive growth of streaming and connected TV — and the new urgency to find holistic measurement that works for brands, publishers, and platforms to tackle
- The new, entirely reinvented commerce landscape
A few agenda highlights below:
Monday, March 8
The Great Reset
11:00AM - 12:15PM General Session
ALM Kick Off + Morning Keynote
U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)
12:30PM - 4:30PM Leadership Summit (Invite Only)
4:45PM - 7:00PM General Session
Afternoon keynote session and Opening Networking Reception
Tuesday, March 9
Addressability & Identity + Cross Platform Measurement & Attribution
11:00AM - 12:15PM General Session
CEO Address
David Cohen, CEO, IAB
Morning Keynote
Mark Read, CEO, WPP
Interviewed by David Cohen, CEO, IAB
Project Rearc
Dennis Buchheim, President, IAB Tech Lab
Wednesday, March 10
OTT, CTV & Video Convergence + The New Commerce Landscape
11:00AM - 12:00PM General Session Morning Keynote
To be announced
IAB Board Chair Address
Gina Garrubbo, President & CEO, National Public Media
DE&I Session
Andre Pinard, Director, Communities, Mindset and Culture, Adidas
5:00PM - 6:00PM General Session
The Great Debate
Terry Kawaja, Founder & CEO, Luma Partners & Geoff Ramsey, Co-Founder and Chief Evangelist, Insider Intelligence
Moderated by Sara Fischer, Media Reporter, Axios
Thursday, March 11
The State of Data + Media Chain Transparency
11:00AM - 12:15PM General Session
Morning Keynote
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Interviewed by David Cohen, CEO, IAB
Friday, March 12
Privacy, Policy & Compliance
11:00AM - 3:00PM
For more information and updates regarding the 2021 IAB ALM, please visit: iab.com/events/2021-iab-alm.
About IAB
The Interactive Advertising Bureau empowers the media and marketing industries to thrive in the digital economy. Its membership is comprised of more than 650 leading media companies, brands, and the technology firms responsible for selling, delivering, and optimizing digital ad marketing campaigns. The trade group fields critical research on interactive advertising, while also educating brands, agencies, and the wider business community on the importance of digital marketing. In affiliation with the IAB Tech Lab, IAB develops technical standards and solutions. IAB is committed to professional development and elevating the knowledge, skills, expertise, and diversity of the workforce across the industry. Through the work of its public policy office in Washington, D.C., the trade association advocates for its members and promotes the value of the interactive advertising industry to legislators and policymakers. Founded in 1996, IAB is headquartered in New York City.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iab-annual-leadership-meeting-unveils-new-speakers-from-adidas-msix-roku-snap-inc-triller-and-more-301222193.html
SOURCE Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB)