WASHINGTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) and Amazon have expanded their IACC-Amazon Program by offering participants insight into the counterfeit sales volumes of known infringers. IACC member brands will be able to leverage the sales information to focus their enforcement efforts and more efficiently partner with both law enforcement and Amazon to target the most egregious counterfeiters.
The sharing of counterfeiters' sales information is a significant step in strengthening the collaboration between brands and Amazon in the fight against counterfeits. The IACC and Amazon expect this expansion to help drive criminal referrals and litigation against bad actors holding them accountable for their illegal activities and protecting customers and rights owners.
Launched in 2018, the IACC-Amazon Program is a unique voluntary collaboration that provides streamlined, meaningful engagement between IACC members and Amazon. Brands are given an expedited path for enforcement issue resolution, and a real-time feedback mechanism to drive long term solutions. The program is a reflection of the IACC's ability to build bridges between different sectors and industries in the fight against fakes, and Amazon's commitment to consumer safety and intellectual property protection.
"No one company, government or association alone can win the fight against fakes. It takes committed partners from all sectors working together and learning from each other to stand a chance against these sophisticated counterfeit criminal networks," said Bob Barchiesi, IACC President. "We have seen real, practical and substantive results from the IACC-Amazon Program. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Amazon."
"Successfully driving counterfeits to zero in our stores require a joint effort between private and public sectors, partnerships with law enforcement, and ongoing collaboration with associations like the IACC," says Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Amazon's Worldwide Customer Trust and Partner Support team. "Sharing bad actor information allows Amazon and IACC members to more effectively partner with law enforcement so they can hold counterfeiters responsible for their actions. We welcome the support of any brand, association, or enforcement agency to join us in combatting counterfeits."
The program expansion is evidence of the traction achieved by the IACC and Amazon in building a strong framework of cooperation. The program has enhanced different aspects of Amazon's IP enforcement processes including enriching the training given to Amazon investigators in IP infringement complaint procedures, and delivering more timely resolution to brands' infringement reporting. It has also helped IACC brands and increased the rate of valid IP infringement notices submitted, meaningfully reducing issues for all parties over time.
In year three, the program is poised to making an even bigger impact by providing greater transparency and collaboration.
About IACC
The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a Washington, DC-based not-for-profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with trademark counterfeiting and intellectual property theft. The IACC membership include many of the world's best-known brands across all product sectors. The IACC has played a leading role in the development of cross-industry voluntary agreements, to address the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods online, including its IACC MarketSafe® and RogueBlock® initiatives.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.