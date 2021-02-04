KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation, or IACMI—The Composites Institute®, today announced high-caliber industry thought leaders, technology innovators, researchers and advanced manufacturing principals as featured speakers and presenters for its IACMI 2021 Winter Members Meeting kicking off Feb. 16.

IACMI, a national institute for accelerating adoption of advanced composites, is hosting its eleventh semi-annual Members Meeting virtually February 16-18, 2021. During this premier composites event, IACMI will showcase technological advancements, member achievements, innovative project outcomes and workforce development initiatives. The three-day conference is free for active IACMI members and only $99 for non-member event registration.

"Our IACMI Members Meetings deliver a unique experience for the composites community," said Dale Brosius, IACMI Chief Commercialization Officer and IACMI Consortium Council Executive Director. "IACMI members and core partners – from startups and industry giants to universities and government agencies – benefit by convening to identify and serve U.S. research and development in composites, connecting with the composites ecosystem, and catalyzing U.S. global competitiveness."

Among IACMI's featured speakers are:

  • Dr. Tom Kurfess, Chief Manufacturing Officer, Oak Ridge National Laboratory: Democratizing Advanced Manufacturing—Ensuring Productivity and Security
  • Dr. Gunnar Merz, CEO Composites United: Germany's Industrial Strategy for Lightweighting and a Clean Energy Future
  • Steve Nolan, Senior Structures Design Engineer, Florida Department of Transportation: Advancements in FRP Composite Usage for Highway Infrastructure in Florida
  • Jeff Sloan, Editor-in-Chief, CompositesWorld: Composites Markets, Materials and Processes—Where We Are, Where We're Headed
  • John Geriguis, Advanced Development Lead, Joby Aviation: Urban Air Mobility—Economy of Scale
  • Joannie Harmon, Director of Workforce, IACMI: Connecting Innovation and Workforce Assets

The event will also feature six IACMI Working Groups focusing on: Infrastructure and Construction, Recycling/Circular Economy, High-Rate Aerostructures Fabrication, Simulation/Digital Twin, Future Mobility/Vehicles Technology and Wind Energy.

Other program elements include remarks from the U.S. Department of Energy, presentations, breakout sessions, and a special announcement regarding IACMI's Consortium Council.

Visit www.iacmi.org/winter2021 to learn more and register for the event.

About IACMIThe Composites Institute

The Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), managed by the Collaborative Composite Solutions Corporation (CCS), is a partnership of industry, universities, national laboratories, and federal, state and local governments working together to benefit the nation's energy and economic security by sharing existing resources and co-investing to accelerate innovative research and development in the advanced composites field. CCS is a not-for-profit organization established by The University of Tennessee Research Foundation. The national Manufacturing USA institute is supported by a $70 million commitment from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Manufacturing Office, and over $180 million committed from IACMI's partners. Learn more at IACMI.org.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iacmi-announces-stellar-lineup-for-composites-advanced-materials-conference-february-16-18-301222627.html

SOURCE IACMI - The Composites Institute

