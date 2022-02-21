PEKIN, Ill., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Given the prevalence of the coronavirus and out of concern for the personal health and safety of all participants, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals Foundation (iaedp.com) and its Board of Directors have announced that its 35th annual iaedp™ Symposium will be a virtual event in 2022.
The iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, on-demand from April 1 – June 30, 2022, has opened registration for the virtual platform with several options for participants:
- Full Symposium registration is $550, regardless of membership type or status
- Full Symposium registration with Core Courses is $800, regardless of membership type or status
- Core Courses only, with no Symposium registration, is $375, regardless of membership type or status
To register for the iaedp™ 2022 Virtual Symposium, visit https://iaedp.site-ym.com/event/2022VirtualSymposium. For additional information about the iaedp™ Symposium 2022, visit iaedp.com (iaedp.com).
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp.com) has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
