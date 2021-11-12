EAST PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Three shareholders from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will present at the 18th Annual Stanford Digital Economy Best Practices virtual conference on Nov. 12, 2021. Speaking will be Ian C. Ballon, co-chair of the firm's global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice, and practice shareholders Darren Abernethy and Jonathan Beckham.
Hosted by the Stanford Law School's Center for the Digital Economy and the San Francisco Bay Area Chapter of the Association of Corporate Counsel (ACC), the one-day conference is an "educational event for in-house counsel and practitioners who work in or for internet, e-commerce, mobile, social networking, and cloud companies." According to the Stanford Law School's agenda, "Industry experts will address current issues facing the industry and offer practical solutions for dealing with the many legal uncertainties that arise when doing business online."
Ballon, the executive director of the Stanford Center for the Digital Economy and co-chair of the conference, will moderate the General Counsel Panel from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. PT and the Managing Digital Economy Litigation In-house panel from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. PT. Abernethy will speak in a session titled "Advanced AdTech Issues – Best Practices" from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT. Topics will include the California Consumer Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation, AdTech enforcement in the UK, and business opportunities and risks when using new technologies. Beckham will speak in a session titled, "Best Practices in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion" from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. PT.
Ballon, a shareholder in the Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. offices, has been included in The Daily Journal's annual list of Top IP Litigators in California every single year that the list has been published, from 2009 to 2021, and was named the Lawyer of the Year for Information Technology Law in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, and 2013 editions of Best Lawyers in America. In 2019, he was named one of the top 20 Cybersecurity lawyers in California and, in 2018, one of the Top Cybersecurity/Artificial Intelligence lawyers in California by the Los Angeles and San Francisco Daily Journal. He received the 2017 "Trailblazer" Award, Intellectual Property from The National Law Journal and he has been recognized as a "Groundbreaker" in The Recorder's 2017 Litigation Departments of the Year Awards. He was also the recipient of the California State Bar Intellectual Property Law section's Vanguard Award for significant contributions to the development of intellectual property law. He is an elected member of the American Law Institute and served as an advisor to its international intellectual property jurisdiction project and a member of the consultative group for the American Law Institute's Data Privacy Principles of Law project. He is also the author of West's best-selling 5-volume legal treatise, E-Commerce and Internet Law 2d ed. (http://www.IanBallon.net).
Abernethy, a shareholder in the law firm's San Francisco office, is an ad tech, data privacy and cybersecurity attorney with more than a decade of experience, including private practice in a Washington, D.C. Am Law firm and as in-house counsel at startups and at a leading privacy technology vendor. He advises clients on matters related to digital advertising, privacy law compliance, data breach management, mergers and acquisitions, and Federal Trade Commission best practices.
Beckham, a shareholder in the Corporate and Technology practices in the law firm's Northern Virginia office, focuses his practice on technology and corporate transactions. He has negotiated countless Cloud and telecommunications infrastructure transactions (e.g. data center and colocation leases, subsea cable systems, and network capacity and services transactions), along with Cloud enterprise license transactions. Beckman also negotiates "community impact" investment transactions. He currently serves as a board member of the Alliance of Historically Black College and University Museums and Galleries.
