NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ian C. Ballon, JD, LLM, CIPP/US, Kevin M. Scott, CIPP/US, and Darren Abernethy, CIPP/US, CIPP/A, CIPP/C. CIPP/E, CIPP/G, CIPM, CIPT of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will speak at the 2021 Privacy + Security Forum Spring Academy to be held May 24 – 26. Greenberg Traurig is also a sponsor of the forum.
This year's virtual forum will break down the silos of privacy and security by bringing together seasoned thought leaders hosting virtual sessions and workshops designed to deliver practical takeaways for all conference participants.
On May 25 from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Abernethy will present the session, "Current Ad Tech Evolution & the Art of the Cookie Policy." The session will discuss the changes taking place within the advertising ecosystem—cookie and browser updates, mobile app identifier changes, emerging technical alternatives, and more. On May 26 at 10:00 a.m., Scott will present the networking session, "Ransomware, Cyber Insurance, and Regulatory Obligations."
On May 26 from 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT, Ballon will present the session, "CCPA Litigation - One Year Later and What Will Change Under the CPRA." The session will address the latest case law, trends and strategy in CCPA, and other cybersecurity litigation, including when CCPA statutory damage remedies actually may be available, new opinions on when cybersecurity investigations are protected by privilege, causation and damage issues, standing, and settlement trends.
Abernethy is an ad tech, data privacy and cybersecurity attorney with more than a decade of experience, including in Am Law private practice in Washington, D.C. and as in-house counsel at startups and a leading privacy technology vendor. He advises clients on matters related to digital advertising, privacy law compliance, data breach management, M&A, and FTC best practices. Darren's concentrations include data-driven marketing campaigns, the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)/ePrivacy, direct marketing, and IP-related transactional matters.
Ballon is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Intellectual Property & Technology Practice and represents internet and mobile companies in the defense of cybersecurity and data privacy class action litigation and in other IP and technology suits. He is the author of West's best-selling 5-volume treatise, E-Commerce & Internet Law: Treatise with Forms 2d Edition (Thomson West, http://www.ianballon.net/), which includes numerous chapters on data privacy and cybersecurity. Ballon also serves as Executive Director of Stanford University Law School's Center for the Digital Economy and chairs PLI's annual Advanced Defending Data Privacy, Security Breach and TCPA Class Action Litigation conference.
Scott counsels merchants, medical providers, financial institutions, educational institutions, and other entities on the identification, evaluation, and management of first- and third-party data privacy and security risks. He advises on data security, privacy breach response, and payment card industry standards and investigations, and has handled hundreds of breaches, often reducing public and regulatory scrutiny and protecting clients' reputations. His practice also includes advising clients on compliance with state, federal, and international laws and regulations.
About Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Data, Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including CCPA, GDPR and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT) has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP