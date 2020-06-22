NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, announced that Ian Duncan has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer, based out of the New York office.
Mazars USA Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba commented, "Ian's 25 plus years of experience delivering transformative marketing solutions to organizations around the world will be of immense value as we continue to pursue our strategic growth plans. His multinational career and expertise in taking globally-recognized organizations to the next level will be an important step in positioning Mazars USA for the future."
Prior to joining Mazars USA, Ian was the Global Brand Leader for PwC where he led the worldwide brand transformation greatly contributing to significant growth in enterprise brand value.
Said Ian, "I'm excited to be joining Mazars USA and look forward to executing on the next stages of its growth strategy. I believe that Mazars is uniquely placed to deliver differentiated value in the US market, including leveraging its truly integrated global platform."
Originally a UK national, Ian holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from the Essex University and a Master's Degree in Marketing from Northumbria University Business School.
About Mazars USA
Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 24,000 professionals in 90+ countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.